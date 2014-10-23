Trending

EVGA X99 Micro Motherboard Review: Haswell-E And MicroATX

Benchmark Results

The big difference between EVGA’s X99 Micro and X99-based full ATX boards is that this microATX version has fewer slots. That’s everything, so we don’t expect any noticeable performance changes.

Futuremark 3DMark And PCMark

Other than its odd (and strangely repeatable) bump in PCMark’s “Work” score, EVGA’s X99 Micro looks right at home among its full-sized, mid-market rivals.

SiSoftware Sandra

Though CPU test results are close to constant between all motherboard brands, each company plays with memory timings a little to push better stability and/or higher performance from its product. EVGA takes second place in Sandra's Memory Bandwidth routine, and we’ll see on our overclocking page how well it performs at the CPU’s highest 26.66x DRAM multiplier.

3D Gaming

Motherboard form factor has no effect on CPU or GPU frequency, so we shouldn’t expect any difference in gaming performance between EVGA’s X99 Micro and its full-sized rivals. The competition can support a third or fourth graphics card, but two is probably enough for most gamers.

Audio And Video Encoding

EVGA’s X99 Micro runs through our entire transcoding suite with identical performance to the average of its competition, again proving that microATX’s only limitation—slot space—has no bearing on overall performance.

Adobe Creative Suite

As with our other benchmarks, Adobe Creative Suite demonstrates that the only reason to evaluate stock performance differences between motherboards is to identify problems, and that without any problems our benchmark tests are a little dull.

Productivity

Occasional benchmarking bugs like a previously-discovered oddity in 3ds Max, provide the only relief from a benchmark set that’s intended to find configuration issues that rarely exist.

File Compression Times

EVGA’s X99 Micro runs with the best of our previously-tested full-sized boards in 7-Zip, WinRAR and WinZip. It also runs with the worst of them, but that’s only because there’s so little difference between best and worst. We simply haven’t come across a misconfigured X99-based motherboard yet.

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ohim 23 October 2014 08:05
    the price is insane
  • Crashman 23 October 2014 08:23
    the price is insane
    It's X99, I don't think they could have shaved it by more than 20% even if it were produced by the tens of thousands in China. The question is, what do you think would be "sane"?
  • Samer1970 23 October 2014 10:42
    we need miniITX X99 motherboard ...

    for 6-14 cores compact system.
  • ohim 23 October 2014 10:46
    14433708 said:
    the price is insane
    It's X99, I don't think they could have shaved it by more than 20% even if it were produced by the tens of thousands in China. The question is, what do you think would be "sane"?

    Sorry .. for i don`t know what reason i saw a 485$ price tag initially ...that was an insane price.
  • Lutfij 23 October 2014 12:55
    Thanks for a good read, Thomas!
  • Xivilain 23 October 2014 13:36
    EVGA makes good motherboards. I love my X79 I purchased. But X99 for $485 is truly insane for any motherboard manufacturer. They're riding the Intel inflation wave.

    Also, Amazon is selling this board for $250 USD. (http://www.amazon.com/EVGA-Socket-2666Mhz-Motherboard-131-HE-E995-KR/dp/B00MY3SKEY) Lucky us.
    Reply
  • Lutfij 23 October 2014 13:41
    http://www.evga.com/Products/Product.aspx?pn=131-HE-E995-KR - $250

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813188161&cm_re=X99_micro-_-13-188-161-_-Product $250

    List pricing is, on most occasions, marked up. As demand come into factor the prices drop gradually. Most often the consumers reaction causes manufacturers to convey a price drop in the hopes of retaining their client base/loyalty.

    Nevertheless, prices are within sanity now :)
  • SU11YBEAR 23 October 2014 15:20
    Got this board last month for a LAN build and am loving it so far (paired with an Evga 980 SC and 5930k, dual 240 rad and CPU/GPU waterblocks) board offers all the features I was looking for except the option for M2 storage which was slightly annoying but bearable, I consider the 4 slots of RAM a bonus, only going to use 4 anyways and frees up space for the smaller factor,
    Only real complaints I have with the board are 1) the IO backplate it came with was a plain silver and just looked cheap (painted it matte black to match the build) and 2) 2 of the fan headers are only settable via the bios and do not change (have used speedfan and bios for the PWM headers) so had to do some quick mods to make the rad fans run off two headers but not a huge deal,
    The IO shield is a cool little option unfortunately since I was doing liquid in a tight case (Corsair 350D) had to remove it to make the tubes reach the top rad, haven't OC it fully yet (just got 4GHz on the chip for now) but looking forward to opening it up :)
  • Amdlova 23 October 2014 16:35
    no way to get an x99 product with this ddr4 insane price.
  • InvalidError 23 October 2014 17:04
    14435806 said:
    no way to get an x99 product with this ddr4 insane price.
    Just about everything about LGA2011(-3) comes with insane prices anyway when compared against mainstream sockets. At least some 4x4GB DDR4 kits have already gone down by about $100 since Haswell-E's introduction.
