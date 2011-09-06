Trending

Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

The advent of affordable, high-capacity media could bring a renaissance in optical storage, but only if the performance is adequate. We tested a few of today’s fastest drives with USB and eSATA connectivity to find out where this technology stands.

Test Hardware And Configuration

Test System Configuration
CPUIntel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge), LGA 1155, 3.40-3.80 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache. O/C at 1.25 V to 4.00 GHz
CPU CoolerThermalright MUX-120 with Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste
MotherboardAsus P8P67 Deluxe: BIOS 1502 (03/02/2011), Intel P67 Express, LGA 1155
RAMKingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX: DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27, 4 GB x 2 (8 GB)
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 580: 722 MHz GPU, 1.5 GB GDDR5-4008
Hard DriveSamsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerSeasonic X760 SS-760KM: 760 W, ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
GraphicsNvidia GeForce 270.61 WHQL
ChipsetIntel INF 9.2.0.1019

We didn’t need a super-powerful PC to test the capabilities of optical drives, yet we didn’t want to leave any question about our system’s capabilities. We clocked Intel’s Core i7-2600K to 4.00 GHz on Asus’ P8P67 Deluxe, completing the system with Kingston RAM, a GeForce GTX 580 graphics card, and an ultra-fast Samsung flash drive.

The biggest limitation of today’s tests could be the media we're using, since we weren’t able to find any 12x BD-Rs. We were, however, able to import some of Sony’s legendary NN3 discs from Japan (at no small cost, we admit), and the company also sent two more directly. This 6x-rated media is well-known for its 12x overspeed capability.

Verbatim might not be known for 12x overspeed, but its 6x dual-layer media is also some of the best in the industry. We also sourced our 8x dual-layer and 16x single-layer DVD media from Verbatim, and best of all is the knowledge that all of these discs are available in the U.S.

Further details are available on today’s intended media choices by clicking on the below images.

After reexamining our options, Nero DiscSpeed became the obvious choice for all of our testing needs. Best of all, it’s free.

Benchmark Configuration
Speed TestsNero DiscSpeed 6.2.3.100
Blank MediaVerbatim BD-R DL 6x, DVD-R 16x, DVD+R DL 8x; Sony BD-R NN3 6x
