Get Best Far Cry 5 Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested at “Ultra” Quality

Graphics & Rendering Settings

In addition to the settings you'd expect (resolution, refresh rate, v-sync, and the like), Far Cry 5 also allows fairly granular adjustment of other graphics options. Texture filtering, vegetation and terrain quality, water and shadow quality, volumetric fog, and anti-aliasing can all be tuned to your liking. In addition, HDR is available if you have a compatible display.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Four graphics presets are also offered: Ultra, High, Normal, and Low. Anti-aliasing (Off, SMAA, or TAA) is managed independently. There is also, thankfully, an option to disable cinematic motion blur.

High/Ultra

Normal/Ultra

Low/Ultra

The High and Ultra settings offer similar rendering quality. Most of the visible difference between them involves vegetation density, shadows, and reflections.

Under the Normal preset, the step down in quality is a little more noticeable. Overall, though, it remains acceptable.

The Low preset sacrifices vegetation density, shadow quality, rendering distance, and water quality (which is almost no longer translucent). Still, the game remains enjoyable at this lower level of graphics detail.



MORE: Get Maximum Fortnite Performance: 'Epic' Mode With 10 Graphics Cards

MORE: Final Fantasy XV Performance Review

MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review