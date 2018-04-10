Get Best Far Cry 5 Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested at “Ultra” Quality

Graphics & Rendering Settings
In addition to the settings you'd expect (resolution, refresh rate, v-sync, and the like), Far Cry 5 also allows fairly granular adjustment of other graphics options. Texture filtering, vegetation and terrain quality, water and shadow quality, volumetric fog, and anti-aliasing can all be tuned to your liking. In addition, HDR is available if you have a compatible display.
Four graphics presets are also offered: Ultra, High, Normal, and Low. Anti-aliasing (Off, SMAA, or TAA) is managed independently. There is also, thankfully, an option to disable cinematic motion blur.
High/Ultra
Normal/Ultra
Low/Ultra
The High and Ultra settings offer similar rendering quality. Most of the visible difference between them involves vegetation density, shadows, and reflections.
Under the Normal preset, the step down in quality is a little more noticeable. Overall, though, it remains acceptable.
The Low preset sacrifices vegetation density, shadow quality, rendering distance, and water quality (which is almost no longer translucent). Still, the game remains enjoyable at this lower level of graphics detail.
Does anyone remember ID Soft's "Rage" launch from a few years back? That game was highly anticipated and also got good reviews, but suffered from a wide variety for technical problems on PC. The engine was so glitchy that it barely ran on AMD video cards for a week before they released drivers to make it playable. Also, there were hardly any configurable graphics options besides resolution. ID Soft didn't make the engine from scratch either. It derived from Doom 3's Tech Engine 4.
Comparing the Far Cry 5 launch to Rage reveals a night and day difference.
Also, would have been interesting to see a 8400 system compared to the 1600x at these resolutions with these cards.
You can't even shoot through a wooden fence in this game. For anyone interested, the video below shows all the things left out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCeEvQ68jY8&t=621s
"This is also the first time we have encountered a game that monopolizes CPU resources to such an extent. Could this be due to the Denuvo DRM and/or the physics engine?"
How are the CPU resources monopolized if you have minimal benefit beyond TWO cores plus hyperthreading?
That's not a very heavy load.
You're right about the reasons why Rage was such a mess at launch. As I recall, the drivers at the time were underdeveloped for OpenGL and Rage was asking for more than the drivers were used to. This was largely an AMD problem. I think Nvidia wasn't plagued the same way.
I used Rage for the comparison because it offered VERY few graphics customization options and it wouldn't run for a significant part of the PC user base, regardless of reason.