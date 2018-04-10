Get Best Far Cry 5 Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested at “Ultra” Quality

Far Cry 5 Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness
Depending on the game, graphics settings can have an enormous impact on performance. Therefore, we took one of our mainstream cards, MSI's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming X 4G, and used it to test the game's different quality presets: Low, Normal, High, and Ultra. We ran each set of measurements without anti-aliasing, and then again with the two available modes (SMAA and TAA).
Based on our performance charts, the four presets seem perfectly distinct. The data clearly indicates trade-offs that accompany higher quality levels. This should allow everyone to find the perfect setting for their graphics card. Additionally, we would like to point out that activating anti-aliasing, whether it be SMAA or TAA, does not affect performance much, but returns non-trivial rendering improvements.
Does anyone remember ID Soft's "Rage" launch from a few years back? That game was highly anticipated and also got good reviews, but suffered from a wide variety for technical problems on PC. The engine was so glitchy that it barely ran on AMD video cards for a week before they released drivers to make it playable. Also, there were hardly any configurable graphics options besides resolution. ID Soft didn't make the engine from scratch either. It derived from Doom 3's Tech Engine 4.
Comparing the Far Cry 5 launch to Rage reveals a night and day difference.
Also, would have been interesting to see a 8400 system compared to the 1600x at these resolutions with these cards.
You can't even shoot through a wooden fence in this game. For anyone interested, the video below shows all the things left out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCeEvQ68jY8&t=621s
"This is also the first time we have encountered a game that monopolizes CPU resources to such an extent. Could this be due to the Denuvo DRM and/or the physics engine?"
How are the CPU resources monopolized if you have minimal benefit beyond TWO cores plus hyperthreading?
That's not a very heavy load.
You're right about the reasons why Rage was such a mess at launch. As I recall, the drivers at the time were underdeveloped for OpenGL and Rage was asking for more than the drivers were used to. This was largely an AMD problem. I think Nvidia wasn't plagued the same way.
I used Rage for the comparison because it offered VERY few graphics customization options and it wouldn't run for a significant part of the PC user base, regardless of reason.