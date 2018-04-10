Get Best Far Cry 5 Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested at “Ultra” Quality

Far Cry 5 Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness

Depending on the game, graphics settings can have an enormous impact on performance. Therefore, we took one of our mainstream cards, MSI's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming X 4G, and used it to test the game's different quality presets: Low, Normal, High, and Ultra. We ran each set of measurements without anti-aliasing, and then again with the two available modes (SMAA and TAA).

Based on our performance charts, the four presets seem perfectly distinct. The data clearly indicates trade-offs that accompany higher quality levels. This should allow everyone to find the perfect setting for their graphics card. Additionally, we would like to point out that activating anti-aliasing, whether it be SMAA or TAA, does not affect performance much, but returns non-trivial rendering improvements.



