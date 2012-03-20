Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

GNOME 3 Tweaks
We covered essential tweaks to Fedora 16 on page three. But those were specifically intended to overcome the limitations of Fedora, not its GNOME 3 interface. On this page we'll cover some of the ways to customize the GNOME Shell, ideally making it more efficient.
One of our complaints about GNOME 3 is its lack of customization options. The Personal section of System Settings only lets you change the desktop wallpaper. You can do a lot more than that, though.
The GNOME Tweak Tool is the way to customize GNOME 3. This application can be installed via Add/Remove Software. Just search for “tweak” and scroll down until you see A Tool to customize advanced GNOME 3 options.
Once GNOME Tweak Tool is installed, you can find it in the Applications side of the Activities Overview under the the heading Advanced Settings.
GNOME Tweak Tool lets you modify the desktop, fonts, shell, shell extensions, theme, and windows (essentially everything that System Settings leaves out, and then some). The left pane of the GNOME Tweak Tools serves to switch between these sections.
You can score yourself a functional desktop under the Desktop section by checking Have file manager handle the desktop. From there you can drop shortcuts to the computer, home directory, network servers, and trash back on the desktop.
You can change default font, document font, monospace font, and window title font in the Fonts section. You can also adjust the scaling factor, hinting, and anti-aliasing.
The Shell section lets you show the date or seconds in the Clock and show the “week date” in the calendar. You can also change the arrangement of the title bar buttons. This enables, amazingly enough, the missing maximize and minimize buttons! The laptop lid can be configured to taste, too.
The Shell Extensions page is where additional extensions can be installed and activated/deactivated.
In the Theme section, you can add icons to menus and buttons, as well as change the cursor, keybinding, icon, GTK+, window, and shell themes.
Window behavior like double-, middle-, and right-click on the title bar is modifiable, along with the focus mode.
With the GNOME Tweak Tool installed, let's look at some of the powerful shell extensions available for GNOME 3.
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.