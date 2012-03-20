Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Fixing GNOME 3
When the GNOME Project describes the extensions system as “powerful,” it isn't blowing smoke. With extensions, the issues that plague a standard install of GNOME 3 can almost be completely fixed. The table below lists our issues with the GNOME 3 experience shipped in Fedora 16, and what tweaks and/or extension are needed to rectify them:
|Issue
|Fix
|No On-screen Task Management
|Dock extension
|No Functional Desktop
|GNOME Tweak Tool (Desktop page)
|No Advanced Virtual Desktops
|Auto Move Windows extension
|No Trash
|GNOME Tweak Tool (Desktop page)
|No Minimize/Maximize
|GNOME Tweak Tool (Shell page)
|No Hibernate
|Alternative Status Menu extension
|No Customization
|User Theme extension, and GNOME Tweak Tool (Theme/Shell pages)
|Extra Effort
|Largely negated when using above fixes
By enabling one or more of the above fixes, the GNOME Shell goes from this:
To this:
What you see in the screen shot above is a GNOME Shell with an on-screen task list provided by the Dock extension. A functional desktop is created by using the GNOME Tweak Tool. Advanced virtual desktop rules are available via the Auto Move Windows extension. The Trash bin is restored to the desktop. And the minimize/maximize buttons are brought back by using the GNOME Tweak Tool.
There is no more need to hold down the Alt key or log out before restarting or shutting down the computer. Moreover, hibernation is also available through the Alternative Status Menu extension.
It already looks pretty good, and it's functional. But let's do some customization to make GNOME Shell really pop. Beautify it with a high-def wallpaper, the Faenza icon set, and the malys shell theme:
Now that's what an end-user desktop distro can (and should) look like. It's something with which you can work, and it should have been available right off the bat.
While this amount of tweaking is pretty ridiculous, especially after having to first deal with Fedora's limitations, it shows that GNOME 3 isn't a total wreck. Before you completely give up on it, just remember that the GNOME Tweak Tool and shell extensions can turn GNOME 3 into an actual upgrade.
If you still don't like anything about GNOME 3's direction, you can also mimic the GNOME 2 UI...
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.