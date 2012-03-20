Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Mimicking GNOME 2
Many users prefer the look and feel of GNOME 2 better than GNOME 3. Thankfully, a fellow by the name of Ron Yorston already created an extension pack that essentially transforms GNOME 3 into a logical upgrade of GNOME 2, instead of the complete departure that GNOME Shell is by default.
The extensions are available as an RPM download. At the time of writing, his pack includes six extensions: the Applications Menu extension we already covered and five new extensions:
Bottom Panel
The Bottom Panel extension resurrects the GNOME 2 bottom panel, complete with window list and workspace switcher.
Move Clock
The Move Clock extension returns the clock to the right side of the upper panel, among the other indicators.
Panel Favorites
The Panel Favorites extension adds quick-launcher icons from the Dash section of the Overview to the upper panel, between the Activities button and the foreground application's icon/name.
Shut Down Menu
The Shut Down Menu extension changes the Suspend entry in the User menu to Shut Down.
When you click Shut Down, you're given all of the relevant options: Suspend, Hibernate, Restart, Cancel, and Power Off.
Static Workspaces
The Static Workspaces extension disables the new dynamic workspaces in favor of the old-school user-configurable number of virtual desktops.
Once all of those extensions are enabled, you end up with a desktop like this:
While Ron's pack does most of the heavy lifting, there are a few more tweaks that get you even closer to the classic GNOME 2 experience. First, enable the AlternateTab, Auto Move Windows, and Places Status Indicator extensions from the previous page. Then, enable Have file manager handle the desktop, along with any of the icons you want to appear on the Desktop page of the GNOME Tweak Tool. Finally, bring back the minimize and maximize buttons by changing the Arrangement of buttons on the titlebar to All on the Shell page of the GNOME Tweak Tool.
Now you should have something that looks like this:
Although this is not a carbon copy replica of GNOME 2, the differences are minor compared to GNOME 3's default, or even XFCE.
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.