Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Test System Specs And Setup
64-bit Desktop Test System
|64-bit Desktop Test System Specs
|Operating System 1
|Fedora 16 'Verne'
|Operating System 2
|Ubuntu 11.10 'Oneiric Ocelot'
|Operating System 3
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.88 GHz (quad-core)
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS)
|Memory
|8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
|Graphics 1
|AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0)
|Graphics 2
|EVGA GeForce GTX 260 896 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0)
|Storage
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
|Optical
|Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
|Power Supply
|Corsair TX750W (750 W max)
|Chassis
|Zalman MS-1000 HS2
|CPU Cooler
|Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B
|Keyboard
|Logitech Wireless Keyboard K320
|Mouse
|Logitech Cordless TrackMan Wheel
32-bit Mobile System
|32-bit Mobile Test System
|Operating System
|Fedora 16 'Verne'
|Model
|Dell Inspiron Mini 10v (1st generation)
|Processor
|Intel Atom N270 @ 1.6 GHz
|Memory
|1 GB DDR2-533
|Graphics
|Intel Graphics Media Accelerator (GMA) 950
|Storage
|120 GB 2.5-inch 5400 RPM SATA HDD
Setup
All of the Fedora 16 benchmarks were run on a newly installed and freshly updated system as of midnight February 29th. Some of the Ubuntu 11.10 and Windows 7 scores were retained from Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7. However, due to several benchmarks being updated in the month since the Ubuntu article, the Raw Therapee, HandBrake, LAME, Blender, GeekBench, and Unigine Heaven scores are fresh. The table below lists the 23 benchmarks currently in our Linux/Windows XPlat (cross-platform) suite:
X-Plat Benchmark Suite v1.0
|Category
|Tests
|Start & Stop Times
|Boot, Shut Down, Hibernate, and Wake
|File Copy Times
|HDD to HDD, HDD to USB, and USB to HDD
|Archiving
|Zip, Un-zip, Tar.gz, and Un-Tar.gz
|Multimedia
|HandBrake, LAME, and RawTherapee
|System
|GeekBench, POV-Ray, and Blender
|Unigine
|Sanctuary, Tropics, and Heaven
|Games
|Doom 3, Prey, and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.