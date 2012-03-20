Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Test System Specs And Setup

64-bit Desktop Test System

64-bit Desktop Test System Specs Operating System 1 Fedora 16 'Verne' Operating System 2 Ubuntu 11.10 'Oneiric Ocelot' Operating System 3 Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate Processor Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.88 GHz (quad-core) Motherboard Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS) Memory 8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB) Graphics 1 AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0) Graphics 2 EVGA GeForce GTX 260 896 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Power Supply Corsair TX750W (750 W max) Chassis Zalman MS-1000 HS2 CPU Cooler Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B Keyboard Logitech Wireless Keyboard K320 Mouse Logitech Cordless TrackMan Wheel

32-bit Mobile System

32-bit Mobile Test System Operating System Fedora 16 'Verne' Model Dell Inspiron Mini 10v (1st generation) Processor Intel Atom N270 @ 1.6 GHz Memory 1 GB DDR2-533 Graphics Intel Graphics Media Accelerator (GMA) 950 Storage 120 GB 2.5-inch 5400 RPM SATA HDD

Setup

All of the Fedora 16 benchmarks were run on a newly installed and freshly updated system as of midnight February 29th. Some of the Ubuntu 11.10 and Windows 7 scores were retained from Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7. However, due to several benchmarks being updated in the month since the Ubuntu article, the Raw Therapee, HandBrake, LAME, Blender, GeekBench, and Unigine Heaven scores are fresh. The table below lists the 23 benchmarks currently in our Linux/Windows XPlat (cross-platform) suite:

X-Plat Benchmark Suite v1.0