Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Start And Stop Times
This test is timed using a stopwatch, and measurements are taking to milliseconds. We run five iterations in the following sequence: boot, hibernate, wake, shut down.
The clock for boot and wake times starts when the operating system bootloader kicks in. Boot timing ends when a desktop appears, while wake timing ends at the log-in screen. Hibernate and shut down timing begins when the command is issued, and ends when the test system powers down.
Both Ubuntu 11.10 and Window 7 outperform Fedora 16 in the start times, both booting in almost half of the time as Verne. However, Fedora holds the crown in stop times, shutting down in nearly half the time as Ubuntu.
If you add all of the times together, Windows 7 is the clear winner at just 71.4 seconds, followed by Ubuntu 11.10 with 73.7 seconds and Fedora 16 with 85.2 seconds.
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.