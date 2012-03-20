Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Start And Stop Times

This test is timed using a stopwatch, and measurements are taking to milliseconds. We run five iterations in the following sequence: boot, hibernate, wake, shut down.

The clock for boot and wake times starts when the operating system bootloader kicks in. Boot timing ends when a desktop appears, while wake timing ends at the log-in screen. Hibernate and shut down timing begins when the command is issued, and ends when the test system powers down.

Both Ubuntu 11.10 and Window 7 outperform Fedora 16 in the start times, both booting in almost half of the time as Verne. However, Fedora holds the crown in stop times, shutting down in nearly half the time as Ubuntu.

If you add all of the times together, Windows 7 is the clear winner at just 71.4 seconds, followed by Ubuntu 11.10 with 73.7 seconds and Fedora 16 with 85.2 seconds.