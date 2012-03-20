Trending

Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

By

Ubuntu and Mint don't want it; Linus called it an “unholy mess.” While most other distros are passing up or postponing GNOME Shell, Fedora is full steam ahead. Does Red Hat know something the rest of us don't? Or is GNOME 3 really as bad as everyone says?

Benchmark Results: File Copy Time

The file copy tests are initiated and timed via the operating system command line interface (CLI). In order to get a realistic measurement, a reboot is necessary between each iteration. The test files include the ISO image of Ubuntu 10.04 LTS and a folder containing 275 high-def wallpapers.

Hard Drive To Hard Drive

When copying files from one directory to another on the same hard disk drive, Fedora 16 beats Ubuntu by a half second and Windows by nearly four seconds.