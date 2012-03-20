Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: File Copy Time

The file copy tests are initiated and timed via the operating system command line interface (CLI). In order to get a realistic measurement, a reboot is necessary between each iteration. The test files include the ISO image of Ubuntu 10.04 LTS and a folder containing 275 high-def wallpapers.

Hard Drive To Hard Drive



When copying files from one directory to another on the same hard disk drive, Fedora 16 beats Ubuntu by a half second and Windows by nearly four seconds.