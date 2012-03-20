Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: System
|CPU & Memory
GeekBench
The 32-bit version of GeekBench 2.2.7 is used to evaluate each operating system. GeekBench tests CPU and memory performance to produce a composite performance score.
Ubuntu 11.10 takes the lead in GeekBench, beating Fedora 16 by about 150 points, but both flavors of Linux are about a thousand points ahead of Windows.
|CPU: Single-Threaded
POV-Ray
POV-Ray version 2.6 is used in Ubuntu, while we benchmark with version 2.62 in Windows. We only need two runs of POV-Ray's built-in benchmark to generate these numbers.
There is no meaningful difference in POV-Ray scores between the two Linux distros, both complete the test nearly four whole minutes after Windows 7.
|CPU: Multi-Threaded
Blender
The 64-bit version of Blender 2.62 is used on all three operating systems. The test file is the Blender Render Benchmark v0.2. Full-sample 16x anti-aliasing is enabled, and testing is performed using one, two, and four threads. We run two iterations of the Blender benchmark per thread.
Fedora beats Ubuntu by more than one second in the Blender rendering benchmark using one thread, a fraction of a second with two threads, and loses to Oneiric Ocelot by a less than one second with four threads. Both distros beat Windows 7 by a few seconds no matter how many threads are being utilized.
On average, Windows 7 seems to have the upper hand in single-threaded applications, while the Linux distros shine on multi-threaded apps.
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.