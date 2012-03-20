Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Games, AMD And Nvidia
All games are run three times with full details enabled at a resolution of 1920x1080.
AMD
Ubuntu 11.10 leads the pack in Doom 3 with nearly 250 FPS, followed by Fedora 16 at 200 FPS and Windows 7 at 180 FPS. The placing changes in Prey, with Windows establishing a ten-frame lead over Verne and 14 FPS advantage over Oneiric Ocelot. Fedora owns in Enemy Territory: Quake Wars with a ten-frame lead over Ubuntu and a 40 FPS advantage over Windows.
Nvidia
With the Nvidia card, Windows outperforms both Linux distros in Doom 3 by more than 30 FPS.
The frame rates are higher in Prey compared to AMD's card, and Fedora manages to take the lead at 145 FPS, followed by Windows at 125 FPS and Ubuntu at 114 FPS. Fedora is the only operating system that doesn't suffer a performance drop in Quake Wars with the GeForce GTX 260, earning nearly 130 FPS. Ubuntu claims a second-place victory over Windows by roughly the same margin as the Radeon HD 4870.
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.