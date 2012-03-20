Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Analysis: Fedora Versus Ubuntu And Windows
The following placing table groups the benchmarks into categories and lists the first-, second-, and third-place finisher of each test.
|Benchmark
|First Place
|Second Place
|Third Place
|Start And Stop Times
|Boot
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Windows 7
|Fedora 16
|Shut Down
|Fedora 16
|Windows 7
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Hibernate
|Fedora 16
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Windows 7
|Wake
|Windows 7
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Fedora 16
|File Copy Times
|HDD to HDD
|Fedora 16
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Windows 7
|HDD to USB
|Windows 7
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Fedora 16
|USB to HDD
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Windows 7
|Fedora 16
|Archiving
|Zip
|Windows 7
|Fedora 16
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Un-Zip
|Windows 7
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Fedora 16
|Tar.gz
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Fedora 16
|Windows 7
|Un-Tar.gz
|Fedora 16
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Windows 7
|Multimedia
|Video Transcoding (HandBrake)
|Fedora 16
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Windows 7
|Audio Encoding (Lame)
|Fedora 16 & Ubuntu 11.10
|Windows 7
|Image Processing (RawTherapee)
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Fedora 16
|Windows 7
|System
|CPU & Memory (Geekbench)
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Fedora 16
|Windows 7
|CPU: Single-Threaded (POV-Ray)
|Windows 7
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Fedora 16
|CPU: Multi-threaded (Blender)
|Fedora 16
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Windows 7
|Gaming
|AMD
|Ubuntu 11.10
|Fedora 16
|Windows 7
|Nvidia
|Fedora 16
|Windows 7
|Ubuntu 11.10
Results
Fedora takes first place in eight out of 19 tests, while Ubuntu wins seven and Windows wins five. Ubuntu 11.10 has the most second-place finishes with nine, followed by Fedora 16 and Windows 7, with five each. Windows falls to last place most often (nine out of nineteen), followed by Fedora with six third-place finishes and Ubuntu with just three.
Analysis
While Fedora 16 shows more wins than Ubuntu 11.10, many of those are practical ties. Therefore Ubuntu 11.10 remains the king of cross-platform performance. However, as with any cross-platform comparison, this relies on the lowest common denominator of what's available for the operating system with the fewest available applications. So, while both Linux distros beat the performance of Windows 7 in our testing, the ages of our games speak volumes about the real state of affairs. Linux has serious potential as a gaming platform, but a shortage of developer support keeps the energy from becoming kinetic.
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.