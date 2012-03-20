Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Analysis: Fedora Versus Ubuntu And Windows

The following placing table groups the benchmarks into categories and lists the first-, second-, and third-place finisher of each test.

Benchmark First Place Second Place Third Place Start And Stop Times Boot Ubuntu 11.10 Windows 7 Fedora 16 Shut Down Fedora 16 Windows 7 Ubuntu 11.10 Hibernate Fedora 16 Ubuntu 11.10 Windows 7 Wake Windows 7 Ubuntu 11.10 Fedora 16 File Copy Times HDD to HDD Fedora 16 Ubuntu 11.10 Windows 7 HDD to USB Windows 7 Ubuntu 11.10 Fedora 16 USB to HDD Ubuntu 11.10 Windows 7 Fedora 16 Archiving Zip Windows 7 Fedora 16 Ubuntu 11.10 Un-Zip Windows 7 Ubuntu 11.10 Fedora 16 Tar.gz Ubuntu 11.10 Fedora 16 Windows 7 Un-Tar.gz Fedora 16 Ubuntu 11.10 Windows 7 Multimedia Video Transcoding (HandBrake) Fedora 16 Ubuntu 11.10 Windows 7 Audio Encoding (Lame) Fedora 16 & Ubuntu 11.10 Windows 7 Image Processing (RawTherapee) Ubuntu 11.10 Fedora 16 Windows 7 System CPU & Memory (Geekbench) Ubuntu 11.10 Fedora 16 Windows 7 CPU: Single-Threaded (POV-Ray) Windows 7 Ubuntu 11.10 Fedora 16 CPU: Multi-threaded (Blender) Fedora 16 Ubuntu 11.10 Windows 7 Gaming AMD Ubuntu 11.10 Fedora 16 Windows 7 Nvidia Fedora 16 Windows 7 Ubuntu 11.10

Results

Fedora takes first place in eight out of 19 tests, while Ubuntu wins seven and Windows wins five. Ubuntu 11.10 has the most second-place finishes with nine, followed by Fedora 16 and Windows 7, with five each. Windows falls to last place most often (nine out of nineteen), followed by Fedora with six third-place finishes and Ubuntu with just three.

Analysis

While Fedora 16 shows more wins than Ubuntu 11.10, many of those are practical ties. Therefore Ubuntu 11.10 remains the king of cross-platform performance. However, as with any cross-platform comparison, this relies on the lowest common denominator of what's available for the operating system with the fewest available applications. So, while both Linux distros beat the performance of Windows 7 in our testing, the ages of our games speak volumes about the real state of affairs. Linux has serious potential as a gaming platform, but a shortage of developer support keeps the energy from becoming kinetic.