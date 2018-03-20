Final Fantasy XV: Performance Analysis With 10 GPUs

Multi-Core Performance

Given our results from the previous page, now we want to see what happens when the Ryzen CPU's cores are disabled, one by one. For these tests, we use a Radeon RX 580 and several core/thread combinations.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The developer recommends at least a quad-core CPU, and its recommendation is right on target. When our Ryzen 5 1600X is limited to only two active cores (without SMT), performance tanks. With two logical cores added to the count (totaling four threads), average frame rates get closer to the maximum performance available from our Radeon. Minimum frame rates remain fairly low, though.

Your best average frame rates are achieved with four or more cores, while better minimum frame rates are available as core count increases from there. It's also worth noting that the loading time between zones and game sequences seems to go up as we take cores/threads away from the game engine.



MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review

MORE: Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

MORE: Wolfenstein II Performance Review