AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

AutoCAD 2013: 2D Performance

2D Performance: Everyone’s Close

We used AutoCAD 2013 and Cadalyst Systems Benchmark 2012 for our 2D performance benchmarks. The bottom line is that all of the cards, even the older and lower-end ones, perform about the same when it comes to 2D tasks. The FirePro V3900, priced at $115, manages to win the Cadalyst Performance Index for 2D performance.