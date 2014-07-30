AMD FirePro W8100 Review: The Professional Radeon R9 290

DirectX 11 Gaming: 1920x1080

DirectX11: Gaming at 1920x1080

We’re using data from our 2014 VGA Charts for the normalized performance comparisons. This gives us the best possible overview of whichever benchmarks we want to include. If you would rather look at individual and more detailed results, you'll find them in the charts database. That online comparison tool also lets you pick the boards you'd like to pit against each other in a generated table.

First, let's take a look at 1920x1080 at the highest possible detail settings. Compensating for clock rate differences, the FirePro W8100 would end up at about the same performance level as AMD's Radeon R9 290 in quiet mode. Additional GDDR5 memory doesn't help the workstation card at such a low resolution. That means the FirePro's 17% deficit compared to the desktop board is imposed by the 15% difference between their GPU frequencies.