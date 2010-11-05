Seagate's FreeAgent GoFlex: Modular External Storage

Test Setup And Interface Performance

System Hardware Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache) Motherboard Supermicro X8SAX (LGA 1366), Revision: 1.0, Chipset Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B RAM 3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX HDD Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5Gb/s, 8 MB Cache Storage Controllers eSATA: on-board eSATA (ICH10R) USB 2.0: on-board USB 2.0 (ICH10R) USB 3.0: NEC D720200F1 (Gigabyte GA-USB3.0) Power Supply OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU Benchmarks Performance Measurements h2benchw 3.13 I/O Performance IOMeter 2008.08.18Fileserver BenchmarkWebserver BenchmarkDatabase BenchmarkWorkstation BenchmarkStreaming Reads and Writes System Software & Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate

We compared the GoFlex family and its various interfaces to some of the latest USB 3.0 storage devices.

Interface Performance

This chart shows the maximum throughput of the individual GoFlex interface choices. The USB 2.0 connections are limited to roughly 39 MB/s, which still is a modest result. FireWire 800 will take you to about 76 MB/s, and eSATA or USB 3.0 will unleash the full 2.5” hard drive bandwidth of 110 to 113 MB/s on the Ultra-portable models.

The desktop version could transfer 195 MB/s if the hard drives were fast enough. Keep in mind that this benchmark shows maximum interface throughput, not the throughput off or onto the physical drive.