SYNC With MyFord Touch: Automotive Infotainment For All

SYNC's Entertainment Features

The Focus' implementation of SYNC with MyFord Touch includes basic voice-activated music search, radio tuning, Bluetooth audio streaming, and USB device connectivity via a media hub in the center armrest.

Ford eschews a 1/8" auxiliary audio input in the Focus for a pair of USB ports that support Apple iPods, iPhones, Microsoft Zune devices, and most USB-based storage, with the ability to charge those devices' batteries. Apple iPad owners will be disappointed that SYNC with MyFord Touch does not support high-amperage charging. However, the interface does facilitate playback of DRM-protected music. Ford's UI is able to display cover art through an iPod, Zune, or the integrated Gracenote music database. It even sports a 3D cover art album browser.

Although an SD card slot is available for dropping in music, you'll find it monopolized if you purchase the navigation package, since maps are stored on an SD card.

The Sony Audio system, which our test mule includes, comes bundled with HD Radio and tagging support. HD Radio tagging gives you an easy way to remember that new Katy Perry song you were listening to, so you can go buy it later. Of course, you need an iPod, iPhone, or iPad connected to the system in order to transfer the tags to iTunes.

SiriusXM Satellite radio comes standard with SYNC with MyFord Touch, featuring time-shifting that lets you replay songs or broadcasts up to 45 minutes later. There is no shame in jamming out to “Ice Ice Baby” all car ride-long (Ed.: Yes there is).

If you haven't yet jumped into the digital media scene, you do get a CD player underneath the display.

Oddly, SYNC with MyFord Touch does not support AppLink to control phone apps like Pandora. The first-gen SYNC system did, so AppLink's omission is a strange oversight.

A set of composite video inputs is the system's sole video source allowing passengers to connect VCRs, game consoles, DVD players, or other standard-definition devices to the eight-inch LCD. For legal (and hopefully obvious) reasons, the inputs only function when the car is stopped, limiting your Guitar Hero time to rest area bathroom breaks and parking lots.

Video playback isn’t supported natively by SYNC with MyFord Touch. However, if you have an iOS-based device paired with USB and the composite video connection, drivers and passengers can watch videos from iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches.