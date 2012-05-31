Trending

SYNC With MyFord Touch: Automotive Infotainment For All

By

Automotive infotainment systems are becoming smarter, and more powerful, featuring some of the same hardware as popular smartphones and tablets. It's time to apply our own unique analysis to technology finding its way into the automotive segment.

Talking And Texting Through SYNC With MyFord Touch

SYNC with MyFord Touch supports Bluetooth-based hands-free kits, phone book transfer with contact photos, and audible text messaging. So, you can technically talk and text as you drive around, though there are still notable safety concerns about trying to multitask in the car. Laws against distracted driving are quickly limiting the scope of activities you can undertake behind the wheel, and this seems like it could be the next target of law enforcement.

Setting up a phone for the first time is painless, and by far one of the easiest processes we’ve tackled. When you step into the car, there’s an “Add Phone” button on the LCD that brings up the device pairing screen. This puts the system in discovery mode so your phone can search for and find it. There are no sub-menus or complicated voice commands to fight. If you want to add a second phone, there's a single sub-menu that displays currently-paired devices and the same “Add Phone” button. You can also specify which phone receives priority if there are multiple paired devices in the car at the same time. 

Once a phone is paired and connected, SYNC with MyFord Touch conveys your basic battery status, signal levels, and a dial pad. It also provides shortcuts to your phone book, call history, and text messages.

The initial phone book transfer takes a second. But once that completes, you have complete access to your contacts, including e-mail addresses and a contact photo. Unfortunately, the photo ID feature is only supported by select Android phones with the HTC Sense or MotoBlur user interfaces, along with a couple of Windows Phone-based devices. The Galaxy Nexus and iPhone aren't supported, so we can't share our beloved editor-in-chief’s mug.

SYNC with MyFord Touch can receive and display text messages on the LCD screen. It can also read them aloud as you’re driving along (at least in theory; the phone has to explicitly support this feature). There aren't many devices currently able to push text messages to the SYNC display, though if you own a BlackBerry or MotoBlur-equipped phone, the feature does work. Otherwise, you're stuck texting the old fashioned way. And hopefully that means not until you reach your destination.

Ford does include a couple of generic preset messages for quick responses to received texts. The message list is user-editable, so you can add LOL or LMFAO if you so desire. Fortunately, more phones can send texts through SYNC than receive. We had no troubles sending messages through our Galaxy Nexus.

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jhansonxi 31 May 2012 11:58
    SYNC is the reason that Ford's . I've also met several people who have SYNC and they've all had problems with it freezing completely or controls getting stuck. These problems either require them to stop and turn off the engine (a reboot) or take the car to a dealer to get SYNC reset.

    This is shockingly bad code quality for an embedded system. I may get a Ford vehicle in the future but it won't have SYNC in it. I'll epoxy a tablet to the dash if I need entertainment that bad.
    Reply
  • jhansonxi 31 May 2012 11:59
    SYNC is the reason that Ford's quality has dropped:
    http://money.cnn.com/2011/06/22/autos/ford_jd_power_initial_quality/index.htm

    P.S. What's up with the broken URL parsing?
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 31 May 2012 11:59
    boot benchmarks for a car :O
    What is the world coming to?
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 31 May 2012 13:08
    never had a problem with my SYNC in my ford.
    Reply
  • TheZander 31 May 2012 13:14
    Drove a brand new rental Ford with all the Sync options. It was nice to be able to play music straight from my phone without taking it out of my pocket or plugging anything in. It was also nice when a call came in and a simple button push switched seamlessly from my music to the call, with good voice quality I might add. The information provided is useful and placed in areas with a focus on keeping your eyes in safer directions than some layouts, and the steering wheel button placement makes sense and also works well (for the most part) once you get used to it.

    However, there are little things here and there that show the system has tremendous potential, but lacks polish you expect when it's in your automobile. I own a reasonably new Ford (2006 Freestyle.) It's been an exceptional, sturdy, and reliable car for several years now with no mechanical issues to date. My dad owns an old Lincoln Navigator with over 370,000 miles on it, still with the original engine running. Fords have been pretty good to me and my family over the years. You put in the key, turn it, and the thing runs. You push the buttons on the door and the windows go up or down. Flip a switch and the heater comes on.

    You expect your automobiles to be like this. Ford Sync does not yet feel like this. "Do I push this button this way or that way?" "What word order do I need to use for this command?" "Why do I have to re-command Sync to start playing my phone's music via bluetooth every time I start my car rather than it just start automatically?" "Why does the system hang once in a while for no apparent reason?"

    It just doesn't yet feel like it's reliable and responsive. I was intrigued and impressed by Sync, but it needs more polish, fluidity, refinement, and most of all consistency and reliability for it to please the masses day after day, and THIS is why Sync is the single worst factor in Ford's otherwise good reliability ratings being lowered, as mentioned above.
    Reply
  • danwat1234 31 May 2012 13:15
    I like my 1999 Honda Civic. Bullet proof reliable with 226K miles, simple and fast around corners (with an upgraded rear sway bar and good all season tires). It came with AM/FM radio and that's it. I have an FM transmitter to run anything else. All of this fancy technology ... my gaming laptop and my basic 10-key cell phone is enough. But it's great that this tech is available in inexpensive cars.
    I don't think that anybody would buy a new car just for this technology, at least I hope not. But new cars also come with stability, traction, ABS, EBD and panic brake help which is nice.
    My next car will be electric, maybe a 3-wheeled Zaptera. That's a reason to upgrade!
    Reply
  • tuanies 31 May 2012 13:20
    9532860 said:
    SYNC is the reason that Ford's quality has dropped:
    http://money.cnn.com/2011/06/22/autos/ford_jd_power_initial_quality/index.htm

    P.S. What's up with the broken URL parsing?

    We touch on that in the conclusion. V2.0 of the software fixed a lot of the crashes and issues. We did not experience any crashes during the week we had the car.
    Reply
  • tuanies 31 May 2012 13:25
    9532864 said:
    I like my 1999 Honda Civic. Bullet proof reliable with 226K miles, simple and fast around corners (with an upgraded rear sway bar and good all season tires). It came with AM/FM radio and that's it. I have an FM transmitter to run anything else. All of this fancy technology ... my gaming laptop and my basic 10-key cell phone is enough. But it's great that this tech is available in inexpensive cars.
    I don't think that anybody would buy a new car just for this technology, at least I hope not. But new cars also come with stability, traction, ABS, EBD and panic brake help which is nice.
    My next car will be electric, maybe a 3-wheeled Zaptera. That's a reason to upgrade!

    That sounds fancy, my daily is a '90 Miata with no power steering, manual windows, no side door guard beams and a first generation airbag. Its a ton of fun though.
    Reply
  • s3anister 31 May 2012 14:10
    This is cool tech but I wish ford would have started doing this a year or two earlier than they did. I'd love to see an HDMI input instead of composite in and a higher-res screen for example.
    Reply
  • tuanies 31 May 2012 15:38
    9532867 said:
    This is cool tech but I wish ford would have started doing this a year or two earlier than they did. I'd love to see an HDMI input instead of composite in and a higher-res screen for example.

    HDMI input would be nice. I think Honda is the only one that has HDMI input on the Honda Odyssey, but only on the $45k Elite model.
    Reply