Fractal Design ION+ 560P Power Supply Review: As Quiet As It Gets

Protection Features, DC Power Sequencing, Cross-Load Tests and Infrared Images

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 62.6A (134.33%), 11.9V 5V: 29.6A (148%), 4.982V 3.3V: 29.6A (148%), 3.242V 5VSB: 5.1A (170%), 4.852V OPP 764.5W (136.52%) OTP ✓ (126°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Proper Operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

There is no point for such high OCP triggering points on the minor rails, especially in a 560W PSU. The over power protection is also out of the 130% range that we suggest, but given this unit's low capacity, this might be beneficial for power spikes. In any case, though, you shouldn't exceed the unit's nominal capacity for prolonged periods.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

No problems here, since the 3.3V rail is always at a lower voltage level, compared to the other two.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

For a large enough region, of the PSU's operating range, efficiency is higher than 92%. This platform is optimized for high efficiency under higher loads and this is clearly depicted in the graph above, where even with full load the PSU is within the 90-92% region. High Power should improve the efficiency levels with lower than 40W loads.

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

As usual, the hottest spot is on the DC-DC converters. In general the PSU's internal temperatures stay low, thanks to the efficient platform.

