Fractal Design ION+ 560P Power Supply Review: As Quiet As It Gets

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The overall performance is good, but not high enough to threaten the Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum model with similar capacity. Even the Corsair RM550x with a lower efficiency rating achieves a higher score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

This is one of the quietest PSUs that we have ever tested.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall efficiency is pretty high, yet the Seasonic SSR-550PX takes the lead, again.

