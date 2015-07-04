FSP Aurum PT 1000W Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested. More specifically, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
Performance per Dollar
The following graph may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current USD price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).
Man haven't seen anyone call them Video Graphics Accelerators in years, kudos to you good sir.
Would you mind commenting on the infrared images? Some of those hotspots seem quite hot - am I just reading the images incorrectly?