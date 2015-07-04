Trending

FSP Aurum PT 1000W Power Supply Review

FSP's Aurum PT series PSUs are 80 PLUS Platinum-certified and fully modular. Today we will take a look at the series' 1000W mid-level unit.

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested. More specifically, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Performance per Dollar

The following graph may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current USD price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU. 

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Giannis Karagiannis 04 July 2015 21:40
    Just ordered one! Very comprehensive review! It is a bit strange that thanks to your recent articles I can choose a power supply with much greater confidence than a CPU or VGA. Keep up the good work!
  • Vosgy 07 July 2015 04:41
    Just ordered one! Very comprehensive review! It is a bit strange that thanks to your recent articles I can choose a power supply with much greater confidence than a CPU or VGA. Keep up the good work!

    Man haven't seen anyone call them Video Graphics Accelerators in years, kudos to you good sir.
  • Covaylent 10 July 2015 13:52
    Nice work, Aris, as usual.

    Would you mind commenting on the infrared images? Some of those hotspots seem quite hot - am I just reading the images incorrectly?
  • Aris_Mp 10 July 2015 16:32
    Indeed some hotspots are very hot since I usually take this shots with the PSU operating at very high ambient temperatures. Some parts inside the PSU may operate at up to 100C under such conditions.
