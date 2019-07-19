FSP Dagger Pro 650W Power Supply Review: Compact and Strong

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions. And at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is tight, for the standards of the SFX category, on all rails but 5VSB.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Thanks to the ACRF topology, the hold-up time is quite long, despite the low-capacity bulk cap.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large-enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current here is a bit higher than average.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.590A 1.998A 1.990A 0.987A 64.972 83.988% 1628 24.6 40.14°C 0.957 12.079V 5.006V 3.319V 5.068V 77.359 43.02°C 115.12V 2 8.166A 2.999A 2.984A 1.188A 129.469 88.351% 1635 24.6 40.82°C 0.980 12.070V 5.004V 3.317V 5.051V 146.539 44.26°C 115.12V 3 13.143A 3.499A 3.469A 1.390A 194.551 89.654% 1879 29.5 41.28°C 0.989 12.063V 5.003V 3.316V 5.035V 217.001 45.63°C 115.12V 4 18.129A 4.002A 3.984A 1.594A 259.777 89.811% 2715 40.9 41.73°C 0.994 12.056V 5.001V 3.313V 5.019V 289.250 47.21°C 115.12V 5 22.788A 5.006A 4.985A 1.800A 325.067 89.553% 3169 44.4 42.19°C 0.997 12.048V 4.997V 3.310V 5.001V 362.989 48.27°C 115.12V 6 27.396A 6.013A 5.990A 2.007A 389.614 88.960% 3488 48.5 42.49°C 0.998 12.038V 4.992V 3.306V 4.983V 437.966 49.52°C 115.12V 7 32.064A 7.021A 6.998A 2.216A 454.913 88.449% 3498 48.6 43.53°C 0.998 12.032V 4.987V 3.301V 4.966V 514.325 50.97°C 115.12V 8 36.746A 8.034A 8.008A 2.427A 520.225 87.739% 3495 48.6 43.62°C 0.998 12.023V 4.981V 3.297V 4.948V 592.924 51.63°C 115.11V 9 41.843A 8.541A 8.497A 2.432A 585.140 86.967% 3486 48.5 44.43°C 0.998 12.012V 4.978V 3.295V 4.937V 672.829 52.88°C 115.11V 10 46.872A 9.050A 9.021A 2.541A 649.880 86.033% 3480 48.5 45.36°C 0.998 12.004V 4.975V 3.292V 4.922V 755.381 54.54°C 115.11V 11 52.341A 9.053A 9.025A 2.547A 714.693 84.986% 3480 48.5 46.54°C 0.998 11.988V 4.973V 3.291V 4.911V 840.953 56.42°C 115.10V CL1 0.150A 14.004A 14.001A 0.000A 116.914 81.620% 3304 45.6 42.52°C 0.980 12.076V 4.953V 3.267V 5.073V 143.241 48.40°C 115.13V CL2 54.020A 1.004A 1.002A 1.000A 661.468 86.680% 3484 48.5 45.52°C 0.998 11.998V 5.005V 3.316V 4.988V 763.119 54.87°C 115.11V

Under high temperatures and with 50% of the unit's max-rated-output and above loads, the fan is annoyingly loud. FSP's engineers were conservative, so they opted for an aggressive fan profile, to increase reliability.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.202A 0.500A 0.481A 0.196A 19.646 70.406% 0 <6.0 0.887 12.095V 5.014V 3.326V 5.102V 27.904 115.12V 2 2.462A 0.998A 0.993A 0.393A 40.076 80.841% 0 <6.0 0.926 12.091V 5.014V 3.325V 5.092V 49.574 115.13V 3 3.654A 1.499A 1.475A 0.591A 59.557 84.101% 1626 24.6 0.952 12.082V 5.008V 3.321V 5.082V 70.816 115.13V 4 4.915A 1.999A 1.987A 0.789A 79.953 86.082% 1627 24.6 0.961 12.075V 5.006V 3.319V 5.073V 92.880 115.12V

In only two out of the four light load tests does the fan remain off. The sad part is that once the fan engages, its minimum speed is pretty high. The minimum fan speed is close to 1000 RPM, so FSP could set its starting speed at a much lower level.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

The average efficiency number at normal loads is higher than the SDA600's, but still not high enough to effectively meet the competition. Under light loads, the situation is better.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.511 67.593% 0.128 5.110V 0.756 115.11V 2 0.250A 1.277 72.392% 0.240 5.105V 1.764 115.11V 3 0.550A 2.803 73.783% 0.345 5.095V 3.799 115.12V 4 1.000A 5.081 73.045% 0.409 5.080V 6.956 115.12V 5 1.500A 7.595 72.278% 0.442 5.063V 10.508 115.12V 6 2.501A 12.573 70.127% 0.476 5.028V 17.929 115.12V

It is shame to see such a low-efficiency 5VSB rail in a new power supply. It makes us wonder why FSP didn't use one of the advanced 5VSB circuits the company has in its portfolio.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.098V 5.015V 3.326V 5.113V 6.859 0.656 115.2V Standby 0.125 0.023 115.2V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The semi-passive operation doesn't last long, once you push the minor rails hard. With up to 240W loads, the PSU's fan is within the 20-25 dB(A) zone, which is quite enough but the transition from passive to active operation could be smoother. With higher than 410W loads, the PSU's fan gets loud.

