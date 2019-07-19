FSP Dagger Pro 650W Power Supply Review: Compact and Strong

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The new Dagger performs much better than its predecessor. But still the platform that FSP used in the EVGA 650 GM model is notably better. FSP should use the same platform in its own Dagger Pro.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

If you plan on making a silent PC, the Dagger Pro 650W isn't a good option. The aggressive fan profile and the double ball-bearing fan is not the ideal combination for silent operation.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall efficiency is high enough, but no match to the performance of both the Corsair SF600 and the EVGA 650 GM.

