FSP Hydro G 650 Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The Hydro G 650 only loses to EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G2, which is based on the amazing Super Flower Leadex platform. However, if you are looking for something different and with a nice look, then FSP's offering is a fine choice.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
As you can see, the HG650 finishes in first place among comparable PSUs. The higher price of EVGA's 650 G2 places it way below the Hydro G 650.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).
Besides good performance and an affordable price, the Hydro G 650 is also quiet enough to meet the demands of most enthusiasts. Corsair's and EVGA's offerings do offer even quieter operation, though. The 650 G2 fares best mostly because of its long-lasting passive mode.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph illustrates average efficiency throughout the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
With 115V input the HG650 isn't as efficient as with 230V. However, it still manages to stay close to 88 percent.
It is 90 bucks
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817104200&nm_mc=AFC-C8Junction&cm_mmc=AFC-C8Junction-VigLink2-_-na-_-na-_-na&cm_sp=&AID=10446076&PID=3821802&SID=il40akd6as0035wt00053
