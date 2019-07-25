FSP Hydro G PRO 850W Power Supply Review: Great Build, So-So Performance

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation, among other factors, also improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions. And at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation at +12V is not as tight as we would like it to be. On the minor rails, the performance is not top-notch. But it's still satisfactory, given that those rails are not heavily utilized by today's systems.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time barely exceeds the 17ms limit that the ATX spec sets, but this is not the case for the power OK signal's hold-up time, which is lower than 16ms.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current is a bit higher than the average.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.243A 1.976A 1.969A 0.983A 84.935 85.698% 729 15.6 40.16°C 0.978 12.079V 5.063V 3.353V 5.085V 99.110 42.86°C 115.11V 2 11.482A 2.967A 2.956A 1.183A 169.430 89.753% 734 15.6 40.40°C 0.994 12.064V 5.059V 3.349V 5.072V 188.774 43.59°C 115.11V 3 18.133A 3.463A 3.437A 1.383A 254.523 90.747% 752 16.2 41.40°C 0.994 12.051V 5.055V 3.345V 5.061V 280.474 45.15°C 115.11V 4 24.798A 3.961A 3.949A 1.585A 339.720 90.982% 861 21.6 41.90°C 0.995 12.038V 5.051V 3.341V 5.048V 373.393 46.23°C 115.11V 5 31.146A 4.958A 4.948A 1.788A 425.026 90.618% 975 24.8 42.14°C 0.995 12.024V 5.046V 3.336V 5.035V 469.032 47.44°C 115.10V 6 37.450A 5.952A 5.944A 1.992A 509.553 90.041% 1106 29.8 42.80°C 0.995 12.009V 5.042V 3.331V 5.023V 565.912 48.91°C 115.10V 7 43.835A 6.952A 6.947A 2.197A 594.877 89.335% 1283 33.1 43.02°C 0.995 11.994V 5.037V 3.325V 5.009V 665.897 49.38°C 115.10V 8 50.241A 7.952A 7.952A 2.403A 680.208 88.428% 1801 48.6 43.74°C 0.994 11.978V 5.032V 3.320V 4.996V 769.221 50.76°C 115.10V 9 57.059A 8.456A 8.446A 2.407A 765.124 87.592% 2273 48.0 44.76°C 0.993 11.963V 5.028V 3.316V 4.987V 873.509 52.02°C 115.09V 10 63.835A 8.961A 8.973A 2.512A 849.797 86.574% 2745 53.5 45.52°C 0.992 11.946V 5.024V 3.310V 4.977V 981.587 53.55°C 115.10V 11 71.021A 8.966A 8.985A 2.516A 934.567 85.498% 2752 53.6 46.94°C 0.991 11.931V 5.021V 3.305V 4.969V 1093.091 55.60°C 115.09V CL1 0.143A 14.005A 13.998A 0.000A 118.868 83.465% 1075 28.0 42.30°C 0.989 12.066V 5.040V 3.326V 5.088V 142.417 47.82°C 115.11V CL2 70.842A 1.001A 1.000A 1.000A 860.380 87.028% 2613 51.8 45.27°C 0.992 11.956V 5.040V 3.327V 5.021V 988.620 53.80°C 115.09V

The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering more than its full power at close to 47 degrees Celsius. The problem is the small fan, which has to spin at very high speeds to cope with the thermal load, hence the noise is way too high. Another thing worth mentioning here is that the PF slightly decreases at higher loads, while usually is the other way around.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.196A 0.494A 0.476A 0.196A 19.563 67.255% 0 <6.0 0.873 12.090V 5.068V 3.359V 5.109V 29.088 115.12V 2 2.458A 0.988A 0.981A 0.392A 40.006 78.336% 718 15.2 0.943 12.086V 5.066V 3.357V 5.103V 51.070 115.11V 3 3.649A 1.482A 1.461A 0.589A 59.500 82.928% 722 15.3 0.966 12.083V 5.064V 3.355V 5.096V 71.749 115.12V 4 4.910A 1.976A 1.966A 0.786A 79.907 85.409% 726 15.4 0.978 12.079V 5.063V 3.354V 5.090V 93.558 115.12V

Only during the first test is the PSU's fan not activated. FSP's engineers didn't leave much room for the passive operation.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

The efficiency levels under both light and normal loads are not so high.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 73.039% 0.066 5.114V 0.701 115.12V 2 0.250A 1.278 78.598% 0.142 5.111V 1.626 115.12V 3 0.550A 2.808 80.343% 0.253 5.104V 3.495 115.12V 4 1.000A 5.096 80.761% 0.346 5.095V 6.310 115.12V 5 1.500A 7.627 79.981% 0.403 5.084V 9.536 115.12V 6 2.501A 12.656 79.263% 0.458 5.061V 15.967 115.12V

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient. It makes us wonder why they didn't use the same at the Dagger Pro 650W unit, which suffers in this area.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.086V 5.067V 3.358V 5.116V 7.990 0.484 115.1V Standby 0.075 0.007 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The semi-passive operation doesn't last long. Under high ambient temperatures and higher loads, the fan profile is aggressive.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

Even with normal ambient temperatures, the passive operation lasts for only up to 50W loads. The PSU's fan starts to get loud with higher than 640W loads.

