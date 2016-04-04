FSP Hydro X 450 Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The efficiency sweet spot is between 150W and 350W, with lower than 55W combined load on the minor rails. For its category, the HGX450 offers high efficiency. In this price range, though, there are a number of alternatives worth considering.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the load regulation and efficiency tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperatures shown in the thermal images are higher than normal since they were taken before we properly attached the thermistor that provides data to the fan control circuit. As a result, the fan was operating at its lowest speed (around 700 RPM). Despite that, the PSU was stable and finished our toughest tests without sweating.