FSP Hydro X 450 Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
The efficiency sweet spot is between 150W and 350W, with lower than 55W combined load on the minor rails. For its category, the HGX450 offers high efficiency. In this price range, though, there are a number of alternatives worth considering.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the load regulation and efficiency tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
The temperatures shown in the thermal images are higher than normal since they were taken before we properly attached the thermistor that provides data to the fan control circuit. As a result, the fan was operating at its lowest speed (around 700 RPM). Despite that, the PSU was stable and finished our toughest tests without sweating.
It also concerns me a bit that the 5V rail voltage goes to 4.79V in your second transient response test at 50% load. This is all around also a bit disappointing, but it's not a very realistic transient load (unlike 12V which happens always while gaming), but I like the Japanese capacitors, the load regulation is fine, the crossload graphs all show good results; sometimes a lot of units screw up on those. It's nice to be able to see those different load patterns, something other reviewers should try to adopt. Ripple was very nice.
G2 is love, G2 is life. (G2 550W, about...eight of them....)
'Entry level' usually implies smaller feature set. In this instance the feature set of each of the models is the same other than the power output. Current generation computers need less power due to greater efficiency inherent in more recent designs of components.
I would like other testing sites to start adopting these tests, like Jonnyguru. I wonder how many units that normally pass stuff would fail.
Another funny thing is FSP just wrote a blog about the importance of transient response. :P
But also, a 3.3V transient response just doesn't happen in 2016, probably never will. A 5V one is also less common.
ATX loading specs state a 9A transient on 12V (and 5V might have been there). Considering most modern PSUs are 12V only and then DC-DC for 3.3 and 5V, 12V transients are going to end up affecting the 5v and 3.3V lines too.