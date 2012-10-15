AMD FX-4170 Vs. Intel Core i3-3220: Which ~$125 CPU Should You Buy?

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, And StarCraft II

In Metro 2033, the four-core Core i5 enjoys a sizable advantage, indicating an engine able to utilize the chip's four x86 cores. Meanwhile, though the Core i3-3220 does lead AMD's FX-4170, the performance gap isn't very large.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is significantly more processor-bound than any other title in this story. The Core i5 stomps the dual-core/module competition, and Intel's Core i3-3220 runs away from the FX-4170 with very little effort. AMD's frame rates are smooth, but priced within $10 of each other, the Ivy Bridge-based Core i3 still scores a notable win.

Again, we see evidence that StarCraft II stands to benefit from a platform with a true quad-core processor. The Core i5 serves up higher minimum frame rates and a significantly better average, and the two dual-core/module CPUs tie, for all intents and purposes.