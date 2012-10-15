AMD FX-4170 Vs. Intel Core i3-3220: Which ~$125 CPU Should You Buy?

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, And StarCraft II
In Metro 2033, the four-core Core i5 enjoys a sizable advantage, indicating an engine able to utilize the chip's four x86 cores. Meanwhile, though the Core i3-3220 does lead AMD's FX-4170, the performance gap isn't very large.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is significantly more processor-bound than any other title in this story. The Core i5 stomps the dual-core/module competition, and Intel's Core i3-3220 runs away from the FX-4170 with very little effort. AMD's frame rates are smooth, but priced within $10 of each other, the Ivy Bridge-based Core i3 still scores a notable win.
Again, we see evidence that StarCraft II stands to benefit from a platform with a true quad-core processor. The Core i5 serves up higher minimum frame rates and a significantly better average, and the two dual-core/module CPUs tie, for all intents and purposes.
Hope Piledriver is all that it promises and more.
"...but Tomorrow Shows More Promise for AMD".
Tomorrow...as in ... Oct 16, 2012 or is it only figurative?
At 3.3 GHz, the 6100 doesn't fare well. It's easily out-gamed by the FX-4170, and only gets a bit of a break in highly threaded apps.