AMD FX-4170 Vs. Intel Core i3-3220: Which ~$125 CPU Should You Buy?

AMD has the clock rate on its side. But Intel's Ivy Bridge architecture boasts superior IPC throughput. We pit the 4.2 GHz FX-4170 against Intel's new 3.3 GHz Core i3-3220 in an effort to determine which CPU is the better buy for $125.

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, And StarCraft II

In Metro 2033, the four-core Core i5 enjoys a sizable advantage, indicating an engine able to utilize the chip's four x86 cores. Meanwhile, though the Core i3-3220 does lead AMD's FX-4170, the performance gap isn't very large.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is significantly more processor-bound than any other title in this story. The Core i5 stomps the dual-core/module competition, and Intel's Core i3-3220 runs away from the FX-4170 with very little effort. AMD's frame rates are smooth, but priced within $10 of each other, the Ivy Bridge-based Core i3 still scores a notable win.

Again, we see evidence that StarCraft II stands to benefit from a platform with a true quad-core processor. The Core i5 serves up higher minimum frame rates and a significantly better average, and the two dual-core/module CPUs tie, for all intents and purposes.

  • EzioAs 15 October 2012 11:46
    Nice review as always. Nothing really too surprising but I guess it was quite necessary to compare the 2 CPUs at the same price point (not everybody prefers Intel). If Piledriver pulls through (I hope it does), then maybe AMD will have the slight edge at performance per dollar against the i3 Ivy Bridge
  • jerm1027 15 October 2012 12:10
    At $125, they should have included the FX-6100. That's $120 on Newegg, plus an additional $15 off on sale.
  • Soma42 15 October 2012 12:12
    Nothing too surprising I suppose. AMD is looking to cut 20% of it's workforce and I think I know why. Performance is hit or miss and at twice the power of Intel's offerings. Intel is getting close to competing with ARM with their mainstream lineup and AMD's dual module is still at 125W. What's wrong here?

    Hope Piledriver is all that it promises and more.
  • joytech22 15 October 2012 12:19
    Damn it AMD, I really want you to pull a rabbit out of your cake hole and do well.
  • theabsinthehare 15 October 2012 12:22
    This hurts. I've been an AMD fan for a long time and I was really excited for Bulldozer. However, after seeing the lackluster performance, I put off upgrading until Piledriver. I'm not so sure about Piledriver now, though, and I think it might be time to throw in the towel and finally buy an Intel chip for once.
  • abitoms 15 October 2012 12:25
    One thing in the review's last page's title really piqued me

    "...but Tomorrow Shows More Promise for AMD".

    Tomorrow...as in ... Oct 16, 2012 or is it only figurative?
  • abhijitkalyane 15 October 2012 12:26
    Hope Vishera changes this - a $125 chip that can beat i3 at stock (apps & games) and can ALSO be overclocked would be a great thing for budget enthusiasts, who right now are stuck with either locked Intel CPU or not-so-great-performing AMD CPU. Power numbers still don't look good. Probably due to the 32nm process (and also due to architectural differences I suppose). Is Vishera 32nm or 22? Fingers crossed for healthy competition :)
  • cleeve 15 October 2012 12:27
    jerm1027At $125, they should have included the FX-6100. That's $120 on Newegg, plus an additional $15 off on sale.
    At 3.3 GHz, the 6100 doesn't fare well. It's easily out-gamed by the FX-4170, and only gets a bit of a break in highly threaded apps.
  • user32123 15 October 2012 12:33
    Why not compare with Trinity? It has higher performance, lower power and modern chipset
  • abitoms 15 October 2012 12:35
    @user32123, i guess it's because that's already done
