Trending

AMD FX-7600P Kaveri Review: FX Rides Again...In A Mobile APU?

By

Results: Dota 2

Valve's Dota 2 is one of the most-played games online, so it's important to gauge how each platform handles this prolific title.

Dota 2 is attractive. But its graphics engine isn't particularly demanding, so we're able to try the highest detail settings at 1920x1080. I apply a few tweaks to ease the burden on integrated graphics processors; ambient occlusion and the additive lighting pass are disabled.

Intel's Core i7-4702MQ flexes its muscle in this platform-limited sequence. With that said, AMD's FX-7600P remains playable, only dropping under 30 FPS a handful of times.

Although I couldn't pick out problematic stuttering in Dota 2, my frame time variance figures on the FX-7600P get disturbingly bad. Due to the nature of strategy games, where the camera is placed above the battlefield in a static location, it's harder to identify lag between frames. I'd still call the AMD APU playable, though Intel's Core i7 has a clear advantage.

64 Comments Comment from the forums
  • damric 04 June 2014 05:46
    Awesome. If it was 5 years ago I would want a laptop and I would want this APU in it.
    Reply
  • Ad Hoc 04 June 2014 06:06
    Are we ever going to get some new CPUs for the AM3+ socket?
    Reply
  • damric 04 June 2014 06:14
    13432106 said:
    Are we ever going to get some new CPUs for the AM3+ socket?

    I sure hope not. North Bridges and HT Link are so 5 years ago.

    Reply
  • Lord_Kitty 04 June 2014 06:15
    20% IPC boost with Steamroller? (First page, second picture)

    That's enough for their 8-core chips to catch up or surpass current i5s, right?
    Reply
  • roymustang 04 June 2014 07:27
    Rather than posting what we already know will be crappy framerates of recent games I wish that when outlets reviewed iGPUs they used some old games to see how those would run. Nobody buys a mobile APU expecting to use it for Battlefield 4. But people do like running older games on their APUs because those will most likely run decently. It would be nice to see how something like Final Fantasy XI or Knights of the Old Republic would run on this. Final Fantasy XI even has a benchmarking tool called Vana'diel Bench 3.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 04 June 2014 07:40
    45w tdp on notebook. i think will we see some 17" + notebooks. don't put on your legs or you fry it!
    Reply
  • Sakkura 04 June 2014 09:52
    13432397 said:
    Rather than posting what we already know will be crappy framerates of recent games I wish that when outlets reviewed iGPUs they used some old games to see how those would run. Nobody buys a mobile APU expecting to use it for Battlefield 4. But people do like running older games on their APUs because those will most likely run decently. It would be nice to see how something like Final Fantasy XI or Knights of the Old Republic would run on this. Final Fantasy XI even has a benchmarking tool called Vana'diel Bench 3.
    I agree, though it still makes sense to keep one demanding game in the test suite to give perspective on where this hardware stands compared to dedicated graphics cards and high-end CPUs.
    Reply
  • Saiki4116 04 June 2014 09:53
    Thanks for including Dota2 Benchmarks. I had experienced FPS drop on my current Laptop(almost dead with i5-450M and HD5470, 1366*768, 4GB RAM) due to overheating, I tried to reduce resolution and tried many configs, but the problem was there.I have let Raptor(AMD 's app) to adjust the profile for Dota2, after that I didn't face the problem.
    Reply
  • Saiki4116 04 June 2014 09:57
    So the performance can be equal to i5 M processor.
    Reply
  • mitcoes16 04 June 2014 10:57
    I miss 720p testings that is the resolution a clever player would use with this GPUs
    1080p and demanding games are not good benchmarks for this GPUs you must use less demanding games or test lower resolutions It is not the same benchmarking F1s than Nascars or electric cars
    Reply