AMD FX-7600P Kaveri Review: FX Rides Again...In A Mobile APU?

Results: Dota 2
Valve's Dota 2 is one of the most-played games online, so it's important to gauge how each platform handles this prolific title.
Dota 2 is attractive. But its graphics engine isn't particularly demanding, so we're able to try the highest detail settings at 1920x1080. I apply a few tweaks to ease the burden on integrated graphics processors; ambient occlusion and the additive lighting pass are disabled.
Intel's Core i7-4702MQ flexes its muscle in this platform-limited sequence. With that said, AMD's FX-7600P remains playable, only dropping under 30 FPS a handful of times.
Although I couldn't pick out problematic stuttering in Dota 2, my frame time variance figures on the FX-7600P get disturbingly bad. Due to the nature of strategy games, where the camera is placed above the battlefield in a static location, it's harder to identify lag between frames. I'd still call the AMD APU playable, though Intel's Core i7 has a clear advantage.
I sure hope not. North Bridges and HT Link are so 5 years ago.
That's enough for their 8-core chips to catch up or surpass current i5s, right?
1080p and demanding games are not good benchmarks for this GPUs you must use less demanding games or test lower resolutions It is not the same benchmarking F1s than Nascars or electric cars