Trending

AMD Bulldozer Review: FX-8150 Gets Tested

By

Perhaps the most hotly-anticipated launch in 2011, AMD’s FX processor line-up is finally ready for prime time. Does the company’s new Bulldozer architecture have what it takes to face Intel’s Sandy Bridge and usher in a new era of competition?

Benchmark Results: F1 2011

I’ve highlighted FX-8150’s performance because the delta between lowest and highest is much greater.

Intel’s Sandy Bridge-based chips take the top two spots at all three resolutions—and not by a small margin. Bloomfield scores third place up and down the spectrum. Meanwhile, FX-8150 takes second-to-last in the three resolutions.

Now, we had some serious issues with AMD processors in F1 2010. Those performance limitations seem to carry over here, too. In essence, we’re seeing them run into CPU-bound ceiling at 1680x1050 and, even at 2560x1600, the graphics load isn’t great enough to shift the bottleneck.

The two Sandy Bridge-based chips show us why: easily achieving greater than 80 frames per second at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, it takes 2560x1600 with 8xAA and Ultra quality settings to knock performance down to the 60ish FPS mark. That’s still higher than what Zambezi manages, though, causing the AMD processor to hold up the show.

530 Comments Comment from the forums
  • btto 12 October 2011 11:13
    yeah finaly, now i'll read it
    Reply
  • ghnader hsmithot 12 October 2011 11:13
    nOT Bad AMd!
    Reply
  • jdwii 12 October 2011 11:14
    Been so long and i'm kinda sad.
    Reply
  • compton 12 October 2011 11:16
    Not many surprises but I've been waiting for a long, long time for this. I hope this is just the first step to a more competitive AMD.
    Reply
  • ghnader hsmithot 12 October 2011 11:16
    At least its almost as good as Nehalem.
    Reply
  • gamerk316 12 October 2011 11:17
    Dissapointing. Predicted it ages ago though. PII X6 is a better value.
    Reply
  • 12 October 2011 11:18
    As I expected - failure.
    Reply
  • AbdullahG 12 October 2011 11:18
    I see the guys from the BD Rumors are here. As many others are, I'm disappointed.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 12 October 2011 11:20
    for the gaming community this is a FLOP.
    Reply
  • phump 12 October 2011 11:22
    FX-4100 looks like a good alternative to the 955BE. Same price, higher clock, and lower power profile.
    Reply