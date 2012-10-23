AMD FX-8350 Review: Does Piledriver Fix Bulldozer's Flaws?

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

Historically, we’ve seen AMD’s processors bottleneck the performance of certain games at low resolutions and mainstream quality settings. Using a GeForce GTX 680 at Battlefield 3’s Ultra quality preset, however, reveals no such limitation (even with anti-aliasing disabled completely).

Of course, this only applies to the single-player campaign, which tends to be GPU-heavy. The multi-player element of Battlefield 3 is more taxing on processor performance. But because it’s difficult to create a repeatable benchmark involving 63 other players, we’ll move on to another game notorious for its emphasis on CPU speed.