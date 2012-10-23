AMD FX-8350 Review: Does Piledriver Fix Bulldozer's Flaws?

Hardware And Software Setup

Test Hardware Processors AMD FX-8350 (Vishera) 4.0 GHz (20 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD FX-8150 (Zambezi) 3.6 GHz (18 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD Phenom II X4 980 BE (Deneb) 3.7 GHz (18.5 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3, 6 MB Shared L3, Power-savings enabled AMD Phenom II X6 1100T (Thuban) 3.3 GHz (16.5 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i5-3570K (Ivy Bridge) 3.4 GHz (34 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i5-3470 (Ivy Bridge) 3.2 GHz (32 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i5-2550K (Sandy Bridge) 3.4 GHz (34 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard ASRock Fatal1ty 990FX Professional (Socket AM3+) AMD 990FX/SB950 Chipset, BIOS 1.9 Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H (LGA 1155) Intel Z77 Express, BIOS F17 Memory G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ DDR3-1600 at 1.5 V Hard Drive Crucial m4 256 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Nvidia GeForce Release 306.97

Notice that we're using DDR3-1600 memory in all of our test platforms (a fact that we'll point out again on the Sandra 2013 Beta results page). The FX-8350 officially supports modules running at up to 1866 MT/s, so this could be a potential performance issue if the platform is bottlenecked by bandwidth. Fortunately, it's not. We ran spot-checks on several benchmarks in order to make sure our decision to use 16 GB of DDR3-1600 instead of 8 GB of DDR3-1866 wouldn't reflect poorly on Vishera.

Aside from Sandra's memory throughput result, real-world benchmark's aren't affected. WinRAR is one of the most bandwidth-sensitive apps in our suite, and you can see that it stops scaling at 1600 MT/s.