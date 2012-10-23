AMD FX-8350 Review: Does Piledriver Fix Bulldozer's Flaws?

Hardware And Software Setup
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|AMD FX-8350 (Vishera) 4.0 GHz (20 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|AMD FX-8150 (Zambezi) 3.6 GHz (18 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|AMD Phenom II X4 980 BE (Deneb) 3.7 GHz (18.5 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3, 6 MB Shared L3, Power-savings enabled
|AMD Phenom II X6 1100T (Thuban) 3.3 GHz (16.5 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i5-3570K (Ivy Bridge) 3.4 GHz (34 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i5-3470 (Ivy Bridge) 3.2 GHz (32 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i5-2550K (Sandy Bridge) 3.4 GHz (34 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|ASRock Fatal1ty 990FX Professional (Socket AM3+) AMD 990FX/SB950 Chipset, BIOS 1.9
|Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H (LGA 1155) Intel Z77 Express, BIOS F17
|Memory
|G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ DDR3-1600 at 1.5 V
|Hard Drive
|Crucial m4 256 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 2 GB
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP-1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia GeForce Release 306.97
Notice that we're using DDR3-1600 memory in all of our test platforms (a fact that we'll point out again on the Sandra 2013 Beta results page). The FX-8350 officially supports modules running at up to 1866 MT/s, so this could be a potential performance issue if the platform is bottlenecked by bandwidth. Fortunately, it's not. We ran spot-checks on several benchmarks in order to make sure our decision to use 16 GB of DDR3-1600 instead of 8 GB of DDR3-1866 wouldn't reflect poorly on Vishera.
Aside from Sandra's memory throughput result, real-world benchmark's aren't affected. WinRAR is one of the most bandwidth-sensitive apps in our suite, and you can see that it stops scaling at 1600 MT/s.
|3D Game Benchmarks And Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Game Settings: High and Ultra Quality Settings, Anti-Aliasing: FXAA, V-sync: Disabled, 1680x1050, 1920x1200, 2560x1600, Custom Demo, 25-second Fraps run
|Battlefield 3
|Game Settings: Ultra Quality Settings, Anti Aliasing: Disabled and 4xMSAA (Deferred)/High (Post), Anisotropic Filtering: 16x, Vertical Sync: Off, 1680x1050, 1920x1080, 2560x1600, Demo: Going Hunting, 90-second Fraps run
|World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
|Game Settings: Ultra Quality Settings, Anti Aliasing: 1x AA and 8x AA, Anisotropic Filtering: 16x, Vertical Sync: Disabled, 1680x1050, 1920x1080, 2560x1600, Demo: Crushblow to The Krazzworks, DirectX 11
|Audio Benchmarks And Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|iTunes
|Version: 10.4.1.10, 64-bit Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Convert to AAC audio format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.99 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Video Benchmarks And Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.8Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference v2.2
|Version: 2.2.0.5440 MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks And Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|WinRAR
|Version 4.20 RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2012-THG-Workload, 1.35 GB
|WinZip
|Version 17 WinZip Commandline Version 3, ZIPX, Syntax "-a -ez -p -r", Benchmark: 2012-THG-Workload, 1.35 GB
|7-Zip
|Version 9.20 (x64)LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5", Benchmark: 2012-THG-Workload, 1.35 GB
|Adobe Premiere Pro CS 6
|Hollywood Sequence to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Adobe After Effects CS 6
|Create Video which includes three StreamsFrames: 210, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously: on
|Cinebench
|Version 11.5 Build CB25720DEMOCPU Test single- and multi-threaded
|Blender
|Version: 2.63, Cycles Engine Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, Resolution: 1920x1080, Anti-Aliasing: 8x, Render: THG.blend frame 1
|Adobe Photoshop CS 6 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15 000x7266), Filters:, Radial Blur (Amount: 10, Method: zoom, Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol) Median (Radius: 1px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version: 10 Professional Build (10.0.102.82) Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|3ds Max 2012
|Render Space Flyby, 1440x1080, from Y: RAM Drive
|Adobe Acrobat X Professional
|PDF Document Creation (Print) from Microsoft PowerPoint 2010
|SolidWorks 2010
|PhotoView 360, 01-Lighter Explode.SLDASM Benchmark File, 1920x1080 Render, 1.44 Million Polygons, 256 AA Samples
|Visual Studio 2010
|Google Chrome Compile, Scripted
|Synthetic Benchmarks And Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.0.4
|3DMark 11
|Version 1.0.3
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version: 2013 Beta Processor Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth, .NET Arithmetic, .NET Multimedia
I now really don't see people purchasing it though....people will be buying the 8320.
If more games / daily use apps start using more cores these new AMD's could really take off.
Thanks for the review.
Btw Chris, how many cups of joe did you had to take for the overclocking testing? ;)
5-12% performance increase 12% less power - sound familiar?
the only difference this time was less hype before the release. (lesson well learned AMD!)