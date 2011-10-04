Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Benchmark Results: Real-World

Real-World Benchmarks

Early on we discovered how difficult it is to benchmark tablets.

Benchmarking responsiveness with a camera is the easiest approach. Of course, normal cameras don't cut it, since they only shoot at 29 FPS. That's unacceptable if you're trying to measure precise time differences. Going the stopwatch route is no better, due to human-introduced errors. That's why we're using a 1000 FPS high-speed camera to measure performance. Since one frame equals one millisecond, it’s possible to measure timing with a high degree of accuracy.

Our benchmark captures total performance. Even when dealing with the same CPU, the display panel can influence this test because we're also taking response times into account.

Moreover, when we turn to browser launch times, Honeycomb's Chrome browser definitely seems more bloated than iOS' Safari.

Input lag is the time it takes from pressing a key to the time it takes for text to appear on the screen. This tells you how fast a tablet is registering an action. Ideally, you want low input lag so that you don't feel like the tablet is stuttering as you type or click buttons. The average college student has a reaction time of 200 milliseconds for visual stimuli, so there's some perceivable lag while you're typing with the Galaxy Tab 10.1.

Interestingly, Samsung's latest tablet seems to experience input lag similar to the Eee Pad Transformer, which may suggest that Super PLS incurs higher response times like IPS. Read more about response times on the last page of Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung.