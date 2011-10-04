Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Benchmark Results: Real-World
Real-World Benchmarks
Early on we discovered how difficult it is to benchmark tablets.
Benchmarking responsiveness with a camera is the easiest approach. Of course, normal cameras don't cut it, since they only shoot at 29 FPS. That's unacceptable if you're trying to measure precise time differences. Going the stopwatch route is no better, due to human-introduced errors. That's why we're using a 1000 FPS high-speed camera to measure performance. Since one frame equals one millisecond, it’s possible to measure timing with a high degree of accuracy.
Our benchmark captures total performance. Even when dealing with the same CPU, the display panel can influence this test because we're also taking response times into account.
Moreover, when we turn to browser launch times, Honeycomb's Chrome browser definitely seems more bloated than iOS' Safari.
Input lag is the time it takes from pressing a key to the time it takes for text to appear on the screen. This tells you how fast a tablet is registering an action. Ideally, you want low input lag so that you don't feel like the tablet is stuttering as you type or click buttons. The average college student has a reaction time of 200 milliseconds for visual stimuli, so there's some perceivable lag while you're typing with the Galaxy Tab 10.1.
Interestingly, Samsung's latest tablet seems to experience input lag similar to the Eee Pad Transformer, which may suggest that Super PLS incurs higher response times like IPS. Read more about response times on the last page of Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung.
Or am I missing something here?
But the author is right: if there is one reason Apple should sue Samsung, it's for copying the price structure of the iPad!
The 10.1 is still too slow for certain browsing. Flash is good as long as you don't want to rewind or fast forward through it. It sometimes slows down when I try typing also.
Since Apple produces both hardware and software, they can optimize their OS for the exact hardware they put out.
After trying the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, I would say it's just a little too immature still. A good year or two and tablets will be perfect for browsing, gaming, and some other tasks while also being lightweight and easy to use even compared to laptops.
-Full USB port for mouse, keyboard, portable hard disks/thumb drives, cameras
-Overclocked and stable dual core CPU @ 1.504 Ghz (big change in performance)
-Customizable and open operating system (and it's going to get better with ICS)
-Honeycomb 3.2
-Netflix and Hulu working
-Mount drives from Linux, Windows, and OSX
-Websites with Flash that look the same as on a PC browser (now theres a concept)
-Wide screen 16:9
-5MP rear camera + front facing camera.
-HDMI out
-Charges back up in 1hr