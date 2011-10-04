Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Wireless Performance

Wireless Performance

We've overhauled the evaluation of Wi-Fi performance. For background information, check out page 10 of Acer Iconia Tab A500: A Tablet With Honeycomb 3.1. If you're not sure how throughput, latency, processing time, and response time all tie together, we go over that on page 10 of Apple's iPad 2 Review: Tom's Goes Down The Tablet Rabbit Hole.

Two scenarios are being tested here:

Five feet, line-of-sight: The wireless device is set five feet from the router without any obstructions.

20 feet, no line-of-sight: The wireless device is set 20 feet from the router and there are three drywall obstructions in our testing environment that reflect the possible degradation you might see in an indoor environment.

All devices idle for two minutes before testing in order to prevent power-saving rules in the OS from affecting wireless performance.

While the Galaxy Tab 10.1 offers great performance near an access point, most folks expect a usable experience from any distance. Fortunately, even when it's farther away and blocked with a handful of obstructions, Samsung's latest tablet isn't fazed. It performs exceptionally well, particularly in the 5.0 GHz band of 802.11n. There's nothing to worry about if you're using an older 802.11g network; throughput and response times are still excellent compared to other Android-based tablets.