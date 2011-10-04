Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Wireless Performance
Wireless Performance
We've overhauled the evaluation of Wi-Fi performance. For background information, check out page 10 of Acer Iconia Tab A500: A Tablet With Honeycomb 3.1. If you're not sure how throughput, latency, processing time, and response time all tie together, we go over that on page 10 of Apple's iPad 2 Review: Tom's Goes Down The Tablet Rabbit Hole.
Two scenarios are being tested here:
- Five feet, line-of-sight: The wireless device is set five feet from the router without any obstructions.
- 20 feet, no line-of-sight: The wireless device is set 20 feet from the router and there are three drywall obstructions in our testing environment that reflect the possible degradation you might see in an indoor environment.
All devices idle for two minutes before testing in order to prevent power-saving rules in the OS from affecting wireless performance.
While the Galaxy Tab 10.1 offers great performance near an access point, most folks expect a usable experience from any distance. Fortunately, even when it's farther away and blocked with a handful of obstructions, Samsung's latest tablet isn't fazed. It performs exceptionally well, particularly in the 5.0 GHz band of 802.11n. There's nothing to worry about if you're using an older 802.11g network; throughput and response times are still excellent compared to other Android-based tablets.
Or am I missing something here?
But the author is right: if there is one reason Apple should sue Samsung, it's for copying the price structure of the iPad!
The 10.1 is still too slow for certain browsing. Flash is good as long as you don't want to rewind or fast forward through it. It sometimes slows down when I try typing also.
Since Apple produces both hardware and software, they can optimize their OS for the exact hardware they put out.
After trying the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, I would say it's just a little too immature still. A good year or two and tablets will be perfect for browsing, gaming, and some other tasks while also being lightweight and easy to use even compared to laptops.
-Full USB port for mouse, keyboard, portable hard disks/thumb drives, cameras
-Overclocked and stable dual core CPU @ 1.504 Ghz (big change in performance)
-Customizable and open operating system (and it's going to get better with ICS)
-Honeycomb 3.2
-Netflix and Hulu working
-Mount drives from Linux, Windows, and OSX
-Websites with Flash that look the same as on a PC browser (now theres a concept)
-Wide screen 16:9
-5MP rear camera + front facing camera.
-HDMI out
-Charges back up in 1hr