Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Keyboard Enhancements

Samsung employs a similar layout to Google's standard keyboard. The only difference seems to be the use of slightly larger keys in portrait mode. Really, though, we'd like to see a dedicated row of numeric keys similar to what Asus enables on the Eee Pad Transformer, which would give us access to mixed input without the hassle of a function key.

Standard Keyboard

Samsung Keyboard (Default)

Swype Keyboard

We haven't said much about Swype up until now. If you're unfamiliar with the input method, Swype is recognition software that picks up characters that you draw on the keyboard interface. It's a great feature to have on a smartphone, where you're limited to miniature keys and a small screen, but it's not quite as imperative on the Galaxy Tab 10.1.