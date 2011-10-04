Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Keyboard Enhancements
Samsung employs a similar layout to Google's standard keyboard. The only difference seems to be the use of slightly larger keys in portrait mode. Really, though, we'd like to see a dedicated row of numeric keys similar to what Asus enables on the Eee Pad Transformer, which would give us access to mixed input without the hassle of a function key.
We haven't said much about Swype up until now. If you're unfamiliar with the input method, Swype is recognition software that picks up characters that you draw on the keyboard interface. It's a great feature to have on a smartphone, where you're limited to miniature keys and a small screen, but it's not quite as imperative on the Galaxy Tab 10.1.
Or am I missing something here?
But the author is right: if there is one reason Apple should sue Samsung, it's for copying the price structure of the iPad!
The 10.1 is still too slow for certain browsing. Flash is good as long as you don't want to rewind or fast forward through it. It sometimes slows down when I try typing also.
Since Apple produces both hardware and software, they can optimize their OS for the exact hardware they put out.
After trying the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, I would say it's just a little too immature still. A good year or two and tablets will be perfect for browsing, gaming, and some other tasks while also being lightweight and easy to use even compared to laptops.
-Full USB port for mouse, keyboard, portable hard disks/thumb drives, cameras
-Overclocked and stable dual core CPU @ 1.504 Ghz (big change in performance)
-Customizable and open operating system (and it's going to get better with ICS)
-Honeycomb 3.2
-Netflix and Hulu working
-Mount drives from Linux, Windows, and OSX
-Websites with Flash that look the same as on a PC browser (now theres a concept)
-Wide screen 16:9
-5MP rear camera + front facing camera.
-HDMI out
-Charges back up in 1hr