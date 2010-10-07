The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Alpha Protocol

Alpha Protocol uses the Unreal engine, which in our experience works well with multi-core CPUs. This is reflected in our results. Clearly, increasing the number of CPU cores makes more of a difference than overclocking from 3 GHz to 4 GHz.

Looking at hardware utilization, we see that a dual-core CPU is enough to keep up with the GPU. Only 450 MB of graphics memory is used, since AA is not activated in these tests. Single-core CPUs are clearly overwhelmed. You can even tell the difference between dual-core and quad-core CPUs in the level of smoothness when playing. The game reacts to CPU overclocking by dropping utilization, but there's no extra performance to be gained this way. To increase frame rates in this game, you need to use at least a dual-core CPU, along with a graphics card upgrade.