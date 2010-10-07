The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Alpha Protocol
Alpha Protocol uses the Unreal engine, which in our experience works well with multi-core CPUs. This is reflected in our results. Clearly, increasing the number of CPU cores makes more of a difference than overclocking from 3 GHz to 4 GHz.
Looking at hardware utilization, we see that a dual-core CPU is enough to keep up with the GPU. Only 450 MB of graphics memory is used, since AA is not activated in these tests. Single-core CPUs are clearly overwhelmed. You can even tell the difference between dual-core and quad-core CPUs in the level of smoothness when playing. The game reacts to CPU overclocking by dropping utilization, but there's no extra performance to be gained this way. To increase frame rates in this game, you need to use at least a dual-core CPU, along with a graphics card upgrade.
Something I was amazed by in this article is that games like MW2 give pretty good frame rates when running on a single core. I would have never expected such. 59.1 fps would certainly be acceptable for game-play. Also its a shame to see that so many modern titles really don't take that much advantage having so many cores. It's been more than enough time for this to be adjusted and yet the performance difference in most titles seems minimal between 2 and 4 cores. (or in some cases even 1 core) At this rate everyone is going to commonly have 12 core CPU's and most games will still only truly utilize two.
I have a Q6600 @ 3.6 but in BF:BC2 I only get around 40% GPU load and 80% CPU. However, my frame rates are in-line with those in this article...
Anyway I really look forward to the next article!!!!
Chris, make a section in the charts for this and keep them updated please!!!!!
This is best showcased by the introduction of the HD 5870 in single and crossfire mode - in the last chart - you can really see FPS picking up.