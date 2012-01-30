Picking A Sub-$200 Gaming CPU: FX, An APU, Or A Pentium?

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

Moving onto Battlefield 3, we get a single-player test that puts a much stronger emphasis on graphics performance, though a capable CPU is much more necessary for a smooth multi-player experience.

This benchmark is clearly bottlenecked by our graphics card. As we know from Battlefield 3 Performance: 30+ Graphics Cards, Benchmarked, campaign mode demonstrates this behavior throughout. Once you start jumping into 32- and 64-player maps, the emphasis shifts. Unfortunately, it's incredibly difficult to quantify performance in a consistent way using the game's compelling multi-player component.

Performance is similar across the board, and you can clearly see where the benchmark run becomes more demanding. Given such lush DirectX 11-class visuals that tax modern GPUs, we won't be able to draw any conclusions using Battlefield 3's campaign.