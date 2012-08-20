System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Performance in productivity applications increases across the board, again average a roughly 24% boost. Photoshop, FineReader, and our file compression workloads improve 25%, 27%, and 26% respectively, while 3ds Max rendering is now 17% faster.

Although we welcome the speed-up, there is little reason to celebrate. Neither dual-core machine delivers impressive performance in our threaded metrics. Putting things into perspective, Thomas Soderstrom’s last $2000 build, overclocked, was able to complete all seven of these tests in a little over eight minutes. That's slightly faster than last quarter's configuration took to finish our 3ds Max benchmark alone.