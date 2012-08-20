System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Performance Summary And Efficiency
Performance Summary
We welcome the 24% performance increase Intel's Pentium G860 added to our media encoding and productivity applications, though we also understand that neither test suite is a strong point of today's build. Simply put, each and every time we outfit our gaming PC with a dual-core processor, we sacrifice its alacrity in those disciplines.
Of course, we can’t deny the amazing per-clock performance of Intel’s Sandy Bridge architecture, or the fact few games know what to do with quad-core CPUs. Even locked at 3 GHz, this chip does make sense for budget-minded gamers. The Celeron G530 previously showed itself to be adequate in our gaming suite. But this quarter's average frame rates at all resolutions jumped 16% thanks to our Pentium (and despite a less-powerful graphics card).
Efficiency
Consuming, on average, 11% less energy, while delivering a 21% boost in overall performance, this quarter's machine strikes out with a crushing win in efficiency.
Graphics overclocking provided a needed frame rate boost at certain key settings. However, the additional voltage and clock rate ate up power, taking a sizeable bite out of the tweaked configuration’s overall efficiency.
Ever since I read the 7950B/7970GE review on here/anand performance per watt for me has been a priority when selecting components.
On the contrary, for a 500$ build, energy consumption and heat should be least concerns. Tweaking, overclocking and extracting the last possible performance from your hardware are the primary concerns of a 500$ gaming build. Even after HEAVY overclocking, you wont get 50W over the stock settings.
One may presume that someone after a $500 build is on a budget and hence doesn't want higher power consumption from overclocking.
Overclocking is good for performance per dollar, not performance per watt.
Why not substitute some existing parts for either an I3-2100 and/or an eVGA 560 Superclocked?