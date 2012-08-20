System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Motherboard And Memory

Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-B75M-D3V

Intel's B75 Express Chipset is aimed at small businesses using third-generation Core processors. Taking advantage of features like DDR3-1600 memory and PCI Express 3.0-capable graphics cards require that you use an Ivy Bridge-based CPU, which we cannot afford to do with this build.

However, armed with all-solid capacitors, native SATA 6Gb/s and USB 3.0 connectivity, legacy PCI, and a 16-lane PCI Express slot for our second-gen Core chip, Gigabyte's GA-B75M-D3V remains an attractive forward-looking option for today’s budget-oriented configuration.

Memory: 4 GB NS G.Skill F3-10600CL9D-4GBNS Memory Kit

The Pentium G860’s memory controller limits data rates to 1333 MT/s. And while we would love to install 8 GB of capacity or lower latencies, financial constraints keep us shopping for basic 4 GB kits of memory rated for CAS 9.

We received a pair of black modules. According to G.Skill's support line, however, the PCB color varies depending on the particular batch.

