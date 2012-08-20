System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Motherboard And Memory
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-B75M-D3V
Intel's B75 Express Chipset is aimed at small businesses using third-generation Core processors. Taking advantage of features like DDR3-1600 memory and PCI Express 3.0-capable graphics cards require that you use an Ivy Bridge-based CPU, which we cannot afford to do with this build.
However, armed with all-solid capacitors, native SATA 6Gb/s and USB 3.0 connectivity, legacy PCI, and a 16-lane PCI Express slot for our second-gen Core chip, Gigabyte's GA-B75M-D3V remains an attractive forward-looking option for today’s budget-oriented configuration.
Memory: 4 GB NS G.Skill F3-10600CL9D-4GBNS Memory Kit
The Pentium G860’s memory controller limits data rates to 1333 MT/s. And while we would love to install 8 GB of capacity or lower latencies, financial constraints keep us shopping for basic 4 GB kits of memory rated for CAS 9.
We received a pair of black modules. According to G.Skill's support line, however, the PCB color varies depending on the particular batch.
Ever since I read the 7950B/7970GE review on here/anand performance per watt for me has been a priority when selecting components.
On the contrary, for a 500$ build, energy consumption and heat should be least concerns. Tweaking, overclocking and extracting the last possible performance from your hardware are the primary concerns of a 500$ gaming build. Even after HEAVY overclocking, you wont get 50W over the stock settings.
One may presume that someone after a $500 build is on a budget and hence doesn't want higher power consumption from overclocking.
Overclocking is good for performance per dollar, not performance per watt.
Why not substitute some existing parts for either an I3-2100 and/or an eVGA 560 Superclocked?