System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Case, Power Supply, And Optical Drive
Case: Rosewill R218-P-BK ATX Mid Tower
Desirable ATX mid-tower cases have started at $40 for the past two quarters. And, rather than dip into the money we'd rather use to bolster performance, we instead chose to snag a more attractively-priced microATX option. This quarter, however, we found the spacious R218-P-BK, which is capable of housing 12” expansion cards, in stock for $30.
The location of front-mounted USB 2.0 ports and audio jacks leaves the full-height drive cage with one external 3.5”, four internal 3.5”, and four 5.25” bays available. Rosewill populates the 120 mm rear exhaust fan spot with a cooler and provides room for an optional 120 mm intake up front.
Power Supply: Antec VP-450 450 W
Since MSI's GeForce GTX 560 includes a 12 V power adapter, we knew we could again count on Antec’s affordable VP-450 to power our system. The combined +12 V rating of 30 A is plenty for our needs, while a quiet 120 mm fan, protection circuitry, and Antec’s two-year warranty add peace of mind.
Optical Drive: Samsung SH-222BB/BEBE 22x DVD Burner
Given our budget, we're always looking to spend as little as possible on a reliable SATA-equipped DVD burner. Grabbing the Samsung SH-222BB for just $14 was a quick and easy purchasing decision.
Ever since I read the 7950B/7970GE review on here/anand performance per watt for me has been a priority when selecting components.
On the contrary, for a 500$ build, energy consumption and heat should be least concerns. Tweaking, overclocking and extracting the last possible performance from your hardware are the primary concerns of a 500$ gaming build. Even after HEAVY overclocking, you wont get 50W over the stock settings.
One may presume that someone after a $500 build is on a budget and hence doesn't want higher power consumption from overclocking.
Overclocking is good for performance per dollar, not performance per watt.
Why not substitute some existing parts for either an I3-2100 and/or an eVGA 560 Superclocked?