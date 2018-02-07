Do The Meltdown and Spectre Patches Affect PC Gaming Performance? 10 CPUs Tested

Far Cry Primal, Grand Theft Auto V & Hitman
Far Cry Primal
Far Cry Primal's Dunia Engine 2 responds well to high clock rates and IPC throughput. However, it also seems to prefer when we turn off simultaneous multi-threading, so you'll notice the Core i5 processors are very competitive.
We do see a bit more frame time variance between certain models, but the lead again shuffles back and forth between patched and unpatched configurations. That means we can chalk these differences up to expected variances.
Typically, our reviews include similarly-priced models, so the floors and ceilings aren't so pronounced. Today's exploration gives us a good opportunity to see how different CPU classes scale. For instance, the average frame rate delta between Intel's Pentium G4560 and Core i7-7700K is 27 FPS.
Grand Theft Auto V
The Grand Theft Auto V benchmark again reveals little variance between configurations, and a negligible impact on frame times.
We do spot several notable outliers from Intel's Core i3-8350K, but those occur whether the CPU is patched or not. We also record a 42 FPS 99th percentile measurement with the patched Core i3-7350K compared to the unpatched configuration's 47 FPS. That's one of the largest deltas reported in today's data.
Hitman (2016)
We're graphics-bound in our Hitman test, so there is little to no variation between the Core i7 and i5 processors.
Last page, third paragraph:
"so it's possible that the impact on older CPUs could be minor as well (game testing on those is in-progress)."
3/4 of all personal computers in the world today are NOT running windows 10. I don't know the exact percentage of gaming systems that are NOT running windows 10, but surely it is substantial.
Why wasn't the performance hit measured on the operating system running 3/4 of all PC's in the world today published immediately? To date, it appears that these numbers are being withheld from the public; the only reason has to be that the performance hit is absolutely massive in many cases.........Oh, and out of the total number of PC's used world wide, "gaming" PC's are a very small percentage, again begging the question of why tests are only being published for windows 10....
I have a question.
I read originally that AMD Zen architecture had near-immunity to Spectre variant 2 because a CPU specific code (password if you will) (that changes with each CPU) was required in order to exploit the CPU. Which is why AMD was claiming that Zen was almost immune to Spectre variant 2. Is this not the case?
AMD continues to insist that Spectre 2 is difficult to exploit due to CPU architecture. You left this out, and you continually lumped AMD with Intel with respect to Spectre 2 vulnerability.
This is misleading to your readers, and portrays a bias towards Intel.
https://www.amd.com/en/corporate/speculative-execution
Global OS penetration for Win 10 and Win 7 is effectively tied.
From the AMD page (which you linked)
And...
AMD hasn't released the microcode updates yet, but to its credit, it's probably better to make sure it is validated fully before release.