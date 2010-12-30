Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 700: Results

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

We recently tested another product from the Silent Pro Gold series, the 800 W model. It achieved very good results, and this 700 W version is not inferior to that unit in any way. It even manages to establish itself as the best finisher in this roundup's efficiency tests, living up to its 80 PLUS Gold certification.

The efficiency of the Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 700 does not drop very much, even at low loads, and at 25 W it is still at an impressive 71%. The ripple and noise tests reveal no weaknesses; the PSU is well within the norm. All other test results are unremarkable as well. Even the noise level under high loads is good.



The Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 700 is a PSU with very high electrical quality. It is well-made and stands out for its high efficiency.