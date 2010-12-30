Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

NZXT HALE90-750M: Results

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

The NZXT HALE90-750M sails through the tests with flying colors. The 80 PLUS Gold-certified PSU is exemplary in the important efficiency and ripple tests. It reaches the required values with small margins and rightfully carries the certification, even if some of the other 80 PLUS Gold PSUs in the roundup pass the tests with bigger margins. It handles light loads of 25-50 W comparatively well too, even if such small loads are not really common in high-performance gaming computers.

The NZXT HALE90-750M has ample peak power reserves, and is still stable even at 811 W. The ripple and noise test results speak of high electrical quality; the measurements are well within specifications on all rails. The 12 V rail value of just 30 mV is particularly good.



With the HALE90-750M, NZXT offers a PSU that is visually exceptional and mainly characterized by its high electrical quality. Gamers with no more than two graphics card in their computer (which probably applies to most users) cannot go wrong with this PSU. The price is fully in line with the unit you're getting.