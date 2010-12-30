Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

OCZ Fatal1ty 750 W

The OCZ Fatal1ty definitely gives a good impression during unpacking. The construction quality is solid, and all cables except for the ATX and CPU cables are modular, flat ribbon cables. In terms of equipment, the 80 PLUS Bronze-certified OCZ PSU manages to keep up with the rest of the test candidates, despite its rather low price hovering just above $100. The number of cables and connectors is right on target, and the four PCIe auxiliary plugs allow for an extremely graphics-heavy system, especially since the Fatal1ty is Nvidia SLI-certified. The cables are a bit on the short side, however, and the 75 cm (29 inches) Molex and SATA connectors could cause some problems in large computer cases.

The PSU has four +12 V rails, each good for up to 18 A. The combined maximum load for all 12 V rails is comparatively low, with this 750 W PSU just reaching 650 W, falling behind even the 700 W competitors in the roundup.

OCZ Fatal1ty 750 W AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 28 A 30 A 18 A 18 A 18 A 18 A 0.8 A 3.0 A Individual Output 9.6 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 180 W 650 W Total Continuous Output 750 W Peak Output 820 W

