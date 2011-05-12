Touchscreen Computing: Gateway ZX4931 And HP TouchSmart 310

Power Consumption

It's not a surprise that both all-in-one PCs consume more than 50 W (more power than a monitor alone), but it's important to keep in mind that none of our LCD figures include the power consumption of a system. As a reference point, Samsung's PX2370 consumes about 57.2 W when we include the power consumption of our Sandy Bridge system (Core i5-2500K/Asus P8P67 Deluxe).

It's disappointing to see that the ZX4931 uses more than 2 W when it’s in standby mode. An energy-efficient system should consume less than 1 W when it’s off, and not more than 1.5 W in a standby state.