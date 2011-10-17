Stereo Shoot-Out: Nvidia's New 3D Vision 2 Vs. AMD's HD3D

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft

Last, but certainly not least (especially when you consider the number of subscribers), is World of Warcraft. We know from experience that this game runs faster on Nvidia's cards normally. But how does performance pan out when stereoscopic 3D is enabled and Azeroth is brought to life?

The results mirror everything we've already seen. The good news is that all of the cards are playable in WoW, a game that doesn’t require super-high frame rates like a twitch shooter.

MSAA and MLAA causes significant artifacts in the default TriDef 3D mode, but we can employ Morphological AA to Virtual 3D mode. The Radeon HD 6970 performs well, but it’s no surprise that the GeForce GTX 580 SLI configuration bumps up against the 60 FPS limit imposed by running in stereoscopic mode.