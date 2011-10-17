Stereo Shoot-Out: Nvidia's New 3D Vision 2 Vs. AMD's HD3D

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 2 looks great in stereoscopic 3D. It carries a 3D Vision-ready certification, despite the fact that Nvidia's on-screen display considers the game merely fair-looking.

Unfortunately, we're limited to testing in DirectX9 mode because the TriDef solution does not work with this game’s DirectX 10 code path. In any case, let’s look at the performance:

At 1280x720, all of the cards manage to muster a minimum 30 FPS. But at 1080p, the GeForce GTX 550 Ti is out of the race and the Radeon HD 6790 can only provide a decent frame rate in Virtual 3D mode; certainly Virtual 3D helps the Radeons a lot in this particular game (despite limiting them to DirectX 9), and it looks quite good.

The GeForce GTX 580 musters 10 FPS more than the Radeon HD 6970 in Virtual 3D mode, though this doesn't tell the whole story since the GTX 580s bump up against a 60 FPS ceiling.

Once again, the TriDef solution does not support multi-sample anti-aliasing, so we’re forced to enable morphological AA on the Radeon graphics cards.

At 1080p, only the Radeon HD 6970, GeForce GTX 570, and GeForce GTX 580 SLI can squeeze out playable frame rates. And with Virtual 3D mode enabled, the top-end Radeon sits between the two Nvidia solutions (SLI, again, constrained by an artificial performance cap).