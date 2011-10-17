Stereo Shoot-Out: Nvidia's New 3D Vision 2 Vs. AMD's HD3D

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead 2

Playing Valve’s Left 4 Dead in stereoscopic 3D is a perfect way to inject some gruesome survival-horror into your day; there’s just nothing quite like dozens of three-dimensional zombies making a run at you. This game, like some of the others we've already tested, isn't particularly graphics-intensive, so we're expecting much of the field to bump up against 60 FPS.

Everybody wins here, and only the GeForce GTX 550 Ti scores less than the full 60 FPS at 1080p. But, with a smooth and playable 47.9 FPS, that’s not really a problem. Now let’s see if anti-aliasing separates the men from the boys:

This is one of the few titles where the TriDef/Radeon combo does handle multi-sample anti-aliasing in the default TriDef 3D mode. Morphological AA can usually be used in conjunction with the TriDef Virtual 3D mode, but it only works on the Radeon HD 6790 (it crashes the high-end Radeon HD 6970 for some unexplainable reason). Not that it really matters, as the Radeon HD 6970 easily copes with 4x MSAA in the normal 3D mode.

The GeForce GTX 570 and 580 SLI solutions achieve the top possible frame rates, regardless of AA or resolution, and even the GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 6790 achieve more than 30 average frames per second at the highest settings.