Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

1680x1050No AA/2x AF 1680x10508x AA/ 16x AF 1920x1080No AA/2x AF 1920x10808x AA/ 16x AF 2560x1600No AA/2x AF 2560x16008x AA/ 16x AF Percent Gainfrom 197.41 to 266.58 5.66% 5.66% 9.38% 9.05% 9.73% 26.28%

Even though this game was released prior to the 197.41 driver, its results are less impressive than they were in F1 2010 and Aliens vs. Predators. Overall, we still see improvements , but the situation is less clear when we examine them from one driver to the next.

All graphs show the largest improvement after upgrading to 257.41. At 1680x1050 and 1920x1080 with maxed-out AA/AF values, the drop in performance starts at 260.89 and is followed by another at 266.58. This is largely absent at 2560x1600, where performance doesn't really change after updating to 257.21.